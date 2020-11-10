Apple Announces M1 Chip for the Mac

Apple has today announced the first Apple Silicon processor for the Mac titled the "M1" chip. The M1 is optimized for Mac systems that prioritize small size and power efficiency.

The M1 chip has an eight-core CPU, with four high-performance cores, in what Apple calls "the world's fastest CPU core." The other four cores are high-efficiency cores that use one-tenth of the power while still delivering high performance. Apple says that M1 delivers the best CPU performance per watt.

The M1 has integrated graphics with GPU containing up to eight cores, and with 2.6 teraflops of throughput, Apple says the M1 contains the world's fastest integrated graphics. The chip also contains a six-core neural engine that can process 11 trillion operations per second, as well as Apple's Secure Enclave.

M1 is also built on the same five-nanometer process as the A14 Bionic chip, and supports Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4.