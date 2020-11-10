M1 MacBook Pro Replaces Low-End Model, Higher-End Intel Options Still Available
The new 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 chip replaces the lower-end MacBook Pro models that were previously available, and Apple is continuing to sell it right alongside higher-end models that continue to feature Intel chips.
Apple introduced the Intel-equipped MacBook Pro models in May 2020. They're available for $1,799 and $1,999 alongside the $1,299 and $1,499 M1 MacBook Pro models.
Because the M1 MacBook Pro models are replacing the lower-end models, it's worth noting that the machines have just two USB-C ports that offer Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4, while the higher-end models have four ports.
The Mac mini models with M1 chips, priced at $699 and $899 depending on storage, are also being sold alongside an older Intel-equipped Mac mini model. The MacBook Air models, however, use M1 chips across the board and Apple no longer offers a MacBook Air with an Intel chip.
Despite the transition to Apple Silicon, Apple plans to continue to support Intel chips for years to come. Apps built using the new Universal App binary will be able to run on both Apple Silicon and Intel Macs going forward.
