Apple Ends Today's Mac Event With Return of Totally Jealous PC Guy

Apple today hosted a virtual event to introduce its first three Macs with its custom-designed M1 chip, promising up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster graphics, up to 15x faster machine learning capabilities, and up to 2x as long battery life.



Humorously, the event ended with a brief appearance from John Hodgman, known as the PC guy in Apple's iconic "Get a Mac" ads from 2006-2009. Matching his persona from those ads, Hodgman attempted to justify his louder operation and inferior battery life as a PC compared to the new fanless MacBook Air with up to 18 hours of battery life.

Hodgman can be seen at the 45:27 mark of the Apple Event. We've also embedded a user-uploaded clip below, but it might be removed at some point by Apple:



Justin Long, who played the Mac in the ad campaign, did not make an appearance today.

Apple's new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini with the Apple-designed M1 chip are now available to order on Apple.com and through the Apple Store app, and they will be available in stores starting November 17. Pricing starts at $999 for the MacBook Air, $1,299 for the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a lowered $699 for the Mac mini.