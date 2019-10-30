New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Reports 4Q 2019 Results: $13.7B Profit on $64B Revenue

Wednesday October 30, 2019 1:40 pm PDT by MacRumors Staff
Apple today announced financial results for the third calendar quarter and fourth fiscal quarter of 2019.

For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $64.0 billion and net quarterly profit of $13.7 billion, or $3.03 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $62.9 billion and net quarterly profit of $14.1 billion, or $2.91 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share set a new fourth quarter record, while services revenue set an all-time quarterly record.

Gross margin for the quarter was 38.0 percent, compared to 38.3 percent in the year-ago quarter, with international sales accounting for 60 percent of revenue. Apple also declared an upcoming dividend payment of $0.77 per share, payable November 14 to shareholders of record as of November 11.


This quarter marks a full year since Apple changed the way it reports its results, with the company no longer providing unit sales data for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. As a result, Apple is only providing revenue figures for its various segments, leaving analysts to estimate unit sales based on their own calculations

For the full fiscal year, Apple generated $260.2 billion in sales with $55.3 billion in net income, compared to $265.5 billion in sales and $59.5 billion in net income for fiscal 2018.
“We concluded a groundbreaking fiscal 2019 with our highest Q4 revenue ever, fueled by accelerating growth from Services, Wearables and ‌iPad‌,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “With customers and reviewers raving about the new generation of iPhones, today’s debut of new, noise-cancelling AirPods Pro, the hotly-anticipated arrival of Apple TV+ just two days away, and our best lineup of products and services ever, we’re very optimistic about what the holiday quarter has in store.”
Apple's guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 includes expected revenue of $85.5-89.5 billion and gross margin between 37.5 and 38.5 percent.


Apple will provide live streaming of its fiscal Q4 2019 financial results conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific, and MacRumors will update this story with coverage of the conference call highlights.

Avatar
Baymowe335
33 minutes ago at 01:44 pm
Another dominant quarter from the best executing company on the planet.

* Record Q4 revenue of $64B.
* 18% services growth.
* 51% wearables growth.
* 17% iPad growth.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
realtuner
33 minutes ago at 01:45 pm
Apple crushes it once again.

Yet for some reason this is going to make a lot of people angry even though it has no bearing on their life whatsoever.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
xpiogus
34 minutes ago at 01:43 pm
Apple is doomed
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Jaro65
34 minutes ago at 01:43 pm
In other news, Apple continues to print money.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
ryanwarsaw
32 minutes ago at 01:46 pm
One reporter said she asked Cook about some misses they reported. Tim asked what misses she meant? She said Macs. Tim rolled his eyes and began laughing at her hysterically.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
johnnnw
29 minutes ago at 01:48 pm


Apple is doomed


My goodness if this isn't the most tired comment of all time
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
BuddyTronic
22 minutes ago at 01:55 pm


Another dominant quarter from the best executing company on the planet.

* Record Q4 revenue of $64B.
* 18% services growth.
* 51% wearables growth.
* 17% iPad growth.



3 years ago in the conference call, Tim Cook said services would grow to represent 25% (or something to that effect). Has that come true already? Oh - it's really close at 20%

Tim Cook doesn't lie - he told shareholders what was happening and the story has not changed!

Well done Apple!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
MakeAppleAwesomeAgain
35 minutes ago at 01:42 pm
Anyone optimistic about the Macbook Pro lineup? ?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
infiniteentropy
32 minutes ago at 01:45 pm
Apple 90's repeat incoming.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
newyorksole
30 minutes ago at 01:47 pm
Fiscal 2020 is gonna be huuuge for Apple. I can already see it.
Rating: 1 Votes

