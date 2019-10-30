Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple Reports 4Q 2019 Results: $13.7B Profit on $64B Revenue
For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $64.0 billion and net quarterly profit of $13.7 billion, or $3.03 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $62.9 billion and net quarterly profit of $14.1 billion, or $2.91 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share set a new fourth quarter record, while services revenue set an all-time quarterly record.
Gross margin for the quarter was 38.0 percent, compared to 38.3 percent in the year-ago quarter, with international sales accounting for 60 percent of revenue. Apple also declared an upcoming dividend payment of $0.77 per share, payable November 14 to shareholders of record as of November 11.
This quarter marks a full year since Apple changed the way it reports its results, with the company no longer providing unit sales data for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. As a result, Apple is only providing revenue figures for its various segments, leaving analysts to estimate unit sales based on their own calculations
For the full fiscal year, Apple generated $260.2 billion in sales with $55.3 billion in net income, compared to $265.5 billion in sales and $59.5 billion in net income for fiscal 2018.
“We concluded a groundbreaking fiscal 2019 with our highest Q4 revenue ever, fueled by accelerating growth from Services, Wearables and iPad,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “With customers and reviewers raving about the new generation of iPhones, today’s debut of new, noise-cancelling AirPods Pro, the hotly-anticipated arrival of Apple TV+ just two days away, and our best lineup of products and services ever, we’re very optimistic about what the holiday quarter has in store.”Apple's guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 includes expected revenue of $85.5-89.5 billion and gross margin between 37.5 and 38.5 percent.
Apple will provide live streaming of its fiscal Q4 2019 financial results conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific, and MacRumors will update this story with coverage of the conference call highlights.
Conference call starts at 2:00 PM Pacific - No need to refresh
* Record Q4 revenue of $64B.
* 18% services growth.
* 51% wearables growth.
* 17% iPad growth.
Yet for some reason this is going to make a lot of people angry even though it has no bearing on their life whatsoever.
Apple is doomed
My goodness if this isn't the most tired comment of all time
Another dominant quarter from the best executing company on the planet.
3 years ago in the conference call, Tim Cook said services would grow to represent 25% (or something to that effect). Has that come true already? Oh - it's really close at 20%
Tim Cook doesn't lie - he told shareholders what was happening and the story has not changed!
Well done Apple!
