Apple's Siri Turns Six: AI Assistant Announced Alongside iPhone 4s on October 4, 2011
On October 4, 2011, Apple held a media event in which it introduced Find My Friends, refreshed the iPod Nano and iPod touch, and revealed the iPhone 4s with its all-new Siri voice assistant. This means that today marks the sixth year anniversary of when Apple's Siri was first introduced to the world, although the AI helper wouldn't be available to the public until the iPhone 4s launch on October 14, 2011.
In the original press releases for Siri, Apple touted using your voice to send text messages, schedule meetings, set timers, ask about the weather, and more. Apple explained Siri's understanding of context and non-direct questions, like presenting you with a weather forecast if you ask "Will I need an umbrella this weekend?"
The original Siri interface on iOS 5
Just two months after Siri appeared on the App Store, reports of Apple's acquisition of Siri surfaced in April 2010, and the purchase was quickly confirmed by representatives and board members from the voice-recognition company. According to Siri board member Shawn Carolan, "The offer from Apple was of a scope and tenor that it was a no-brainer to accept it." The standalone app was removed from the App Store after Apple's unveiling of its own Siri in October 2011.
Over the years, Siri has debuted new features and expanded to more devices, including the iPad (June 2012), iPod Touch (September 2012), Apple Watch (April 2015), Apple TV with Siri Remote (September 2015), Mac with macOS Sierra (September 2016), and HomePod (coming December 2017).
Since 2011, Siri has become a large enough part of Apple's brand that the company just this year launched a series of advertisements focusing solely on the assistant's helpfulness, aided by actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The latest version of iOS, iOS 11, has seen a few improvements brought to Siri, including a more natural speaking voice, text-to-talk, and a translation feature.
Details about Siri's origin at Apple have continued to emerge over the years, with voice actress Susan Bennett revealing a few behind-the-scenes tidbits about the early days of the project in an interview posted earlier in 2017. Bennett described having to say "nonsense phrases" like "Say the shrodding again," which she later realized provided Apple with "all of the sounds of the English language."
The next place that Siri will be found in is Apple's HomePod speaker, which was for a long time simply called the "Siri Speaker" prior to its official unveiling at WWDC in June. HomePod will greatly rely on user interaction with Siri, allowing for music playback, HomeKit control, timer settings, news reports, and essentially most of the tasks that Siri can already do elsewhere. Most importantly, Siri will become a "musicologist" in HomePod and gain a greater understand of music-related trivia to greater enhance HomePod's position as a high-quality audio device.
Despite advancements, many users frequently point out Siri's flaws and inconsistencies in certain situations. It's been rumored previously that Apple's development on Siri has been hindered by the company's commitments to privacy. But, in an interview last month Apple VP of marketing Greg Joswiak argued that user data privacy and a smart AI assistant can co-exist: "We're able to deliver a very personalized experience... without treating you as a product that keeps your information and sells it to the highest bidder. That's just not the way we operate."
11 minutes ago at 08:34 am
6 years and still useless
11 minutes ago at 08:34 am
Still not improved.
7 minutes ago at 08:38 am
still in beta!
10 minutes ago at 08:35 am
Try to say 'Happy birthday' to Siri today.
11 minutes ago at 08:34 am
I miss the original Siri. It was far less politically correct and had plenty of Easter eggs. Anyone remember asking Siri where to hide the body?
10 minutes ago at 08:35 am
Siri? Why don't you work after all this time?
You are fired!
You are fired!
[ Read All Comments ]