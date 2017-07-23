Apple Teams Up With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for Siri Movie

New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Sunday July 23, 2017 1:45 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson today announced that he's teamed up with Apple for a movie that co-stars Apple's AI-based personal assistant, Siri.

According to the poster tweeted by Johnson, the movie is called "The ROCKxSIRI Dominate the Day." There are no details on how long the film is or what it's about, but it apparently debuts tomorrow on Apple's YouTube channel.


Based on the image, it appears to feature car chases, space travel, an alien fight, and a concert performance. In a Facebook post, Johnson calls it the "biggest, coolest, craziest, dopest, most over the top, funnest" movie ever.
I partnered with #Apple to make the BIGGEST, COOLEST, CRAZIEST, DOPEST, MOST OVER THE TOP, FUNNEST (is that even a word?) movie ever.

And I have the greatest co-star of all time - #SIRI.

I make movies for the world to enjoy and we also made this one to motivate you to get out there and get the job done.

I want you to watch it, have fun with it and then go LIVE IT.
The film will premiere on Apple's YouTube channel on Monday, July 24, but it's not yet clear what time it will debut.

This is the second time Apple has teamed up with a partner to release a short film. Last month, Apple highlighted "Détour," a film French director Michel Gondry shot on the iPhone in partnership with Apple and in a decidedly more Apple style.

The project with Dwayne Johnson is unusual, but it comes at a time when Apple is preparing to release the Siri-based HomePod, so that may be why the company has decided to promote its personal assistant in a fun and unique way.

Tag: Siri
Top Rated Comments


wynhou
38 minutes ago at 01:48 pm
This is embarrassing, jesus christ embarrassing.. just STOP, holy ****.
Rating: 10 Votes

mistasopz
37 minutes ago at 01:48 pm
This is bad and Apple should feel bad.
Rating: 6 Votes

farewelwilliams
40 minutes ago at 01:45 pm
apple should just buy netflix to avoid even further embarrassment.
Rating: 6 Votes

myscrnnm
32 minutes ago at 01:54 pm
Did people not read the article? It's obviously not supposed to be a serious feature film. The video is being posted on YouTube; it's clearly intended to be a commercial that happens to star Dwayne Johnson.o_O
Rating: 4 Votes

X--X
32 minutes ago at 01:53 pm
Apple has now become the company that just does stuff... like Microsoft under Ballmer.

There is no reason for it, it makes no sense, but we have too much money laying around so let's give it all to marketing and let them do stuff for no reason and without any aim.

STEVE SAID IT BEST (starts at 00:19)

[MEDIA=youtube]-AxZofbMGpM[/MEDIA]
Rating: 4 Votes

AndreaB13
36 minutes ago at 01:49 pm
Hey Siri, do you smell what the Rock is cooking?
Rating: 4 Votes

fitshaced
29 minutes ago at 01:56 pm
Samsung to partner with Kevin Hart for HartXBixbie
Rating: 3 Votes

1applerules1
36 minutes ago at 01:50 pm
where is Jesus when you need him?
Rating: 3 Votes

PoppaKap
37 minutes ago at 01:49 pm
What the ****?
Rating: 3 Votes

thekeyring
39 minutes ago at 01:47 pm
And it's on YouTube, not Apple Music. I wonder what Apple's content strategy is?
Rating: 3 Votes

