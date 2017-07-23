New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple Teams Up With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for Siri Movie
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson today announced that he's teamed up with Apple for a movie that co-stars Apple's AI-based personal assistant, Siri.
According to the poster tweeted by Johnson, the movie is called "The ROCKxSIRI Dominate the Day." There are no details on how long the film is or what it's about, but it apparently debuts tomorrow on Apple's YouTube channel.
Based on the image, it appears to feature car chases, space travel, an alien fight, and a concert performance. In a Facebook post, Johnson calls it the "biggest, coolest, craziest, dopest, most over the top, funnest" movie ever.
This is the second time Apple has teamed up with a partner to release a short film. Last month, Apple highlighted "Détour," a film French director Michel Gondry shot on the iPhone in partnership with Apple and in a decidedly more Apple style.
The project with Dwayne Johnson is unusual, but it comes at a time when Apple is preparing to release the Siri-based HomePod, so that may be why the company has decided to promote its personal assistant in a fun and unique way.
I partnered with #Apple to make the BIGGEST, COOLEST, CRAZIEST, DOPEST, MOST OVER THE TOP, FUNNEST (is that even a word?) movie ever.The film will premiere on Apple's YouTube channel on Monday, July 24, but it's not yet clear what time it will debut.
And I have the greatest co-star of all time - #SIRI.
I make movies for the world to enjoy and we also made this one to motivate you to get out there and get the job done.
I want you to watch it, have fun with it and then go LIVE IT.
38 minutes ago at 01:48 pm
This is embarrassing, jesus christ embarrassing.. just STOP, holy ****.
37 minutes ago at 01:48 pm
This is bad and Apple should feel bad.
40 minutes ago at 01:45 pm
apple should just buy netflix to avoid even further embarrassment.
32 minutes ago at 01:54 pm
Did people not read the article? It's obviously not supposed to be a serious feature film. The video is being posted on YouTube; it's clearly intended to be a commercial that happens to star Dwayne Johnson.o_O
32 minutes ago at 01:53 pm
Apple has now become the company that just does stuff... like Microsoft under Ballmer.
There is no reason for it, it makes no sense, but we have too much money laying around so let's give it all to marketing and let them do stuff for no reason and without any aim.
STEVE SAID IT BEST (starts at 00:19)
[MEDIA=youtube]-AxZofbMGpM[/MEDIA]
There is no reason for it, it makes no sense, but we have too much money laying around so let's give it all to marketing and let them do stuff for no reason and without any aim.
STEVE SAID IT BEST (starts at 00:19)
[MEDIA=youtube]-AxZofbMGpM[/MEDIA]
36 minutes ago at 01:49 pm
Hey Siri, do you smell what the Rock is cooking?
29 minutes ago at 01:56 pm
Samsung to partner with Kevin Hart for HartXBixbie
36 minutes ago at 01:50 pm
where is Jesus when you need him?
37 minutes ago at 01:49 pm
What the ****?
39 minutes ago at 01:47 pm
And it's on YouTube, not Apple Music. I wonder what Apple's content strategy is?
