Listen to Siri's More Natural Voice in iOS 11
Siri gets smarter in every new version of iOS, and iOS 11 is no exception. This year, Siri has been improved with advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence, giving the personal assistant a much more natural, expressive voice.
As you'll hear in the video, Siri sounds more human, adopting better pronunciation and different inflection depending on what's being said. There are also a lot of other improvements, which are covered in our Siri video and in the post below.
In iOS 11, Siri uses on-device learning across all of your devices to get a more complete picture of your interests, preferences, and routines. Because Siri now syncs across multiple devices, Siri learns more about you and your interactions with Siri are always the same regardless of whether you're using an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
Siri can now do things like suggest a topic you might like in Apple News based on Safari browsing habits, or suggest a Calendar reminder for an appointment you've booked in Safari. Siri might also make QuickType word suggestions based on things you've recently viewed -- names of movies or places, for example.
Siri has built in translation capabilities in iOS 11 and can translate English to Chinese, French, German, Italian, and Spanish, plus with music enhancements implemented for HomePod, Siri can play music you like and offer up answers to music-related queries like "What song is this?" or "Who's the drummer in this band?" when you're listening to music.
You can even type to Siri using a new "Type to Siri" Accessibility option. This makes it easier to communicate with Siri when speaking isn't an option.
For more on Siri and the rest of the new features coming in iOS 11, make sure to check out our iOS 11 roundup. Stay tuned to MacRumors, because we have more videos coming on iOS 11, watchOS 4, and macOS High Sierra.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
45 minutes ago at 02:26 pm
"Listen to Siri's More Natural Voice!"
*only 4 seconds of the new voice in the two minute video*
46 minutes ago at 02:25 pm
The on screen,home-button-sized circle, with Siri colors inside, that shows up in iOS11 right above the physical home button, seems like a hint as to what a new onscreen, Touch ID / home button / Siri control region may look like on the iPhone 8
49 minutes ago at 02:21 pm
The new voices sound nicer and more polished.
39 minutes ago at 02:32 pm
"Listen to Siri's More Natural Voice!"
19 minutes ago at 02:52 pm
Uh, apple, that's not really what was needed to be fixed with Siri.
38 minutes ago at 02:33 pm
This is nice, but come on Apple, make changes to how Siri actually behaves. It’s downright incoherent at times.
39 minutes ago at 02:32 pm
"Listen to Siri's More Natural Voice!"
47 minutes ago at 02:24 pm
Any news yet regarding if this new Siri-voice and capabilities only concern English-speaking Siri?
49 minutes ago at 02:22 pm
Hey Siri
44 minutes ago at 02:26 pm
Last time Apple tried to blame microphone technology. I used my Mac with an expensive microphone still Siri sucks! So this time they they kinda admitted that Siri is just sucks and needs to keep up with Google? Well played Apple!
[ Read All Comments ]