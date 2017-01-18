CBS Sports Radio Launches on Apple Music

CBS this morning announced that its 24/7 sports radio channel, CBS Sports Radio, has now become a dedicated radio channel within Apple Music. Previously, users could listen to CBS Sports Radio on a variety of local radio channels, online, and on the Radio.com mobile app [Direct Link].
With its launch on Apple Music, users can now tune into the channel on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, Mac, PC, Android, and Sonos speakers. CBS Sports Radio is already being highlighted under the Featured Stations section of the Radio tab in Apple Music.
With its launch on Apple Music, users can now tune into the channel on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, Mac, PC, Android, and Sonos speakers. CBS Sports Radio is already being highlighted under the Featured Stations section of the Radio tab in Apple Music.
“The appetite for compelling and hard-to-ignore sports analysis, commentary and fan debate continues to grow across all audio platforms,” said Chris Oliviero, Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS RADIO. “CBS Sports Radio delivers this to fans 24 hours a day, 7 days a week so it’s an ideal next step to launch a channel on Apple Music, one of the most popular streaming services today, as yet another way we continue to meet the evolving desires of this passionate audience anywhere and everywhere.”CBS launched the sports-centric radio station four years ago this month, with national coverage of the latest in sports news, commentaries on the latest games, and interviews with athletes, all "hosted by leading sports figures." The company updates its fans with a schedule on its Twitter account, but the consistent weekday lineup includes:
- 6:00-9:00 AM: Gio and Jones (featuring Gregg Giannotti and Brian Jones)
- 9:00 AM-12:00 Noon: Tiki and Tierney (featuring Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney)
- 12:00 Noon-3:00 PM: The Jim Rome Show
- 3:00-6:00 PM: The Doug Gottlieb Show
- 6:00-10:00 PM: The DA Show (featuring Damon Amendolara)
- 10:00 PM-2:00 AM: Ferrall on the Bench (featuring Scott Ferrall)
- 2:00-6:00 AM: After Hours with Amy Lawrence
Tag: Apple Music