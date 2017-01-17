Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Possibly Planning to Launch iPhone 6 Battery Exchange Program
Apple may be preparing to launch an iPhone 6 battery exchange program for undisclosed reasons, according to Japanese website Mac Otakara.
It is unclear if the iPhone 6 program would be related to Apple's existing iPhone 6s battery replacement program. Apple launched that program in November after it determined that a "very small number of iPhone 6s devices may unexpectedly shut down" due to a manufacturing issue.
A number of iPhone 6s users said their devices typically shut down with around 30% battery life remaining. Apple noted the shutdowns are not a safety issue, but rather a feature designed to protect the iPhone's internal components from low voltage. However, affected batteries still need to be replaced.
Apple also has an iPhone 5 Battery Replacement Program, which it launched in August 2014 after it determined that a "very small percentage of iPhone 5 devices may suddenly experience shorter battery life or need to be charged more frequently," so an iPhone 6 program would not be unprecedented.
Mac Otakara accurately leaked several iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus features, including the removal of the headphone jack, but some of its rumors, such as a new Jet White color, have yet to materialize or proven incorrect.
4 minutes ago at 06:16 am
This wouldn't surprise me. I know a few people with iPhone 6's who say their phones are doing the unexpected shutdown at random percentages. And since there's only a replacement program for the 6S they don't qualify AND they're out of warranty.
