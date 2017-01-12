Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Plans to Launch Original TV Shows Comparable to 'Westworld' and 'Stranger Things' By End of 2017
Apple is building a "significant" business centered around creating original, scripted television shows and possibly even movies, according to a new report by The Wall Street Journal. The content would be made available on Apple Music, falling in line with previous reports and accompanying already-announced projects for the music streaming service, including Carpool Karaoke and Vital Signs.
Apple executives have told Hollywood that the new original content will launch by the end of 2017, according to the new report. In terms of specific genres, HBO's Westworld and Netflix's Stranger Things were both used as comparisons for what Apple is aiming to produce on Apple Music. These proposed series and movies "don’t have any particular relationship to music," unlike Carpool Karaoke and Vital Signs.
Rumors about Apple meeting with Hollywood executives to create original TV shows for Apple Music or iTunes have existed since last year, and now Apple is even looking into producing original films for the service, "though those plans are more preliminary," according to people familiar with the matter.
The company is said to have been in talks with producers over the past few months about purchasing the rights to scripted television programs, as well as seeking out marketing people to come on board and promote the new content. The move is looked at as a way for Apple to gain an edge in its competition against Spotify, rather than become a streaming contender alongside Netflix and Amazon Prime.
Last Summer, Eddy Cue said that Apple is "not in the business of trying to create TV shows" when asked about the future of the company and its past relationships with Hollywood, where it once spoke with network programmers to get a live-streaming TV bundle launched before ultimately shelving the plans. At the time, Cue said that Apple would "help" producers whenever it had the chance and that any TV project would serve as "complimentary to the things we're doing at Apple Music."
Because it is looking at just a handful of carefully selected shows, and potentially films, it doesn’t appear Apple is preparing to spend the hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars it would need to spend annually to become a direct competitor to Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Video or premium cable networks.Although most of Apple's plans are still steeped in secrecy, the company has reportedly told producers an advantage it hopes to offer is that it would share its viewer and demographic data on the people who watch the new shows. Netflix has remained infamously private about the specific number of viewers who watch its streaming shows, making it hard to tell what is a successful launch or not, "which has been a source of contention among some in Hollywood."
Rather, it would escalate the arms race between Apple Music and Spotify, which both offer essentially the same catalog of tens of millions of songs, by adding other content that could distinguish Apple’s service.
43 minutes ago at 05:26 am
Apple should build an actual Westworld instead.
27 minutes ago at 05:42 am
The plot will be very thin.
36 minutes ago at 05:33 am
How about producing a real Macbook Pro and a iPhone with a headphone jack
26 minutes ago at 05:43 am
Please just make computers.
Welcome to MR. Judging by your first comment you'll fit in just fine here.
17 minutes ago at 05:52 am
Without commenting on the merits of getting into producing TV/Movie content, Why would they stick it in Apple Music? This really makes no sense.
"Let's watch a movie"
"Okay, let me fire up Apple Music"
"Wait, WT#"
34 minutes ago at 05:35 am
Still waiting for a iTunes store subscription though. Willing to pay up to around £30/mo for unlimited access to music, movies and TV shows as long as it covers everything on the store, including brand new releases.
29 minutes ago at 05:40 am
Probably be for US only lol.This. Still waiting for ATV4 TV-app, Apple Pay, smarter Siri in Germany, lol.
41 minutes ago at 05:28 am
Westworld was very, very, very good. It'd be hard to compete with that.
31 minutes ago at 05:37 am
Apple should just pony-up and buy Disney. Game over.
36 minutes ago at 05:33 am
It's what's missing...
One place/home/hub for Netflix, Spotify & Alexa.
Apple is actually so far ahead people can't even begin to understand.
Hmm.. Can you explain because I don't understand.
