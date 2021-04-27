Twelve South Launches 'Forte' MagSafe Charger Stand

by

Twelve South today announced the launch of the Forté, a charging stand that is compatible with Apple's MagSafe Charger.


The stand is designed to house the Apple-designed ‌MagSafe‌ charger, so you will need to supply your own. The ‌MagSafe‌ Charger fits into the arm of the stand, which in turn slots into a heavy metal base.

Twelve South sent us a Forté, and the base seems to be heavy enough to keep the iPhone in place when you remove it. Since you're using the standard ‌MagSafe‌ Charger with this stand, it charges at the full 15W speeds.

twelve south forte
The ‌MagSafe‌ Charger cord is routed behind the Forté, but it's not possible to keep it entirely hidden, so keep that in mind. The base can house your AirPods or ‌iPhone‌ when not charging, but it does not have charging capabilities itself.

What's nice about the Forté is that it has an adjustable head, so the angle of the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger can be adjusted. You can move it where necessary to get a good view for FaceTime calls, or turn it all the way upright to make a charging platform to charge the ‌AirPods‌ with the Forté.

twelve south forte 2
This upright angle should also work for charging older iPhones with the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger, even though it was clearly designed for ‌AirPods‌. You can use this charger in either landscape or portrait mode when using it with a MagSafe-enabled iPhone 12, and it is easy to remove the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger if you need to take the charger on the go.

The Forté can be purchased from Twelve South or from the Apple Online Store for $40. It will also be available in Apple retail locations.

I got something exactly the same from amazon in stainless steel for £15.99 so this is not worth the money
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Compatible-Mag-Safe-Adjustable-Evershop-Aluminum/dp/B08Q7ZFPTH/ref=sr_1_6?dchild=1&keywords=magsafe+stand&qid=1619528772&sr=8-6 this is better
I got something exactly the same from amazon in stainless steel for £12 so this is not worth the money
yep $40 sounds too much for a stand.
