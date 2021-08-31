Joby Debuts New GorillaPod-Compatible MagSafe Mounts

Joby today announced the launch of new MagSafe-compatible mounting options that are designed to work with the popular GorillaPod tripods.



The GripTight Mount for MagSafe attaches to an iPhone 12 model using magnets and it features a hybrid clamp for use in both portrait and landscape mode. There's an included 1⁄4" - 20 tripod mount that's compatible with the GorillaPod or other tripod options. There are also multiple mounting points for use with other accessories like lights and microphones.



With the built-in magnet and the GripTight jaws pulled back, an ‌iPhone 12‌ model can be easily positioned, and then the jaws can be twisted in for even more security than is afforded by the magnetic connection.

For those who want hands-free filming, there's a GripTight Wall Mount for MagSafe, which lets a MagSafe-compatible iPhone be mounted to a wall for filming purposes.



Those who don't already own a GorillaPod may want to check out the GripTight GorillaPod for MagSafe, which features the MagSafe Mount along with a tripod. GorillaPods are known for their versatility thanks to adjustable and wrappable legs.



The GripTight Mount is available for $39.95, while the GripTight Wall Mount for ‌MagSafe‌ is available for $24.95. The GripTight GorillaPod for ‌MagSafe‌ is priced at $69.95, with all accessories available from the Joby website.