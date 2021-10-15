Apple's $129 MagSafe Duo Charger Can't Fast Charge Apple Watch Series 7

With the launch of the iPhone 12 models last year, Apple introduced a $129 MagSafe Duo Charger that's able to charge an iPhone and an Apple Watch at the same time, but it's unfortunately already outdated.



The Apple Watch Series 7 has a new fast charging feature that requires an updated charging puck, and that means the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ does not fast charge when connected to the ‌MagSafe‌ Duo as it uses a standard non-fast charge puck.

Apple confirmed that the ‌MagSafe‌ Duo is not able to fast charge an ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ in a support document updated this afternoon.

MagSafe Duo Charger doesn't support fast charging with Apple Watch Series 7. To fast charge your Apple Watch Series 7, use the Apple USB-C Magnetic Fast Charging Cable.

Apple may have an updated version of the ‌MagSafe‌ Duo that supports Apple Watch fast charging coming in the future, but ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ owners who already own the current version will need to settle for standard charging speeds.