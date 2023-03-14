ESR Debuts MagSafe-Compatible HaloLock Geo Wallet Stand With Find My Support

by

Accessory company ESR is launching a new crowdfunding campaign today for what it says is the first MagSafe-compatible wallet accessory for iPhones with full Find My support, the HaloLock Geo Wallet Stand. I've been testing out an early review unit for a couple of weeks now, and I've found it to be a handy accessory while on the go.

esr wallet stand back
While Apple offers a first-party MagSafe wallet with ‌Find My‌ support, the accessory does not include any location tracking of its own with the ‌Find My‌ app only able to determine the location where the wallet was last detached from your phone.

ESR's new wallet accessory goes a significant step further by including full ‌Find My‌ support, enabling much more useful location tracking thanks to an onboard module that can leverage the hundreds of millions of Apple devices out in the wild to report its location. An onboard speaker can also help you audibly locate a misplaced wallet within relatively close range.

As a wallet, the Geo Wallet Stand is capable of holding around three physical cards whether they be driver's licenses, credit/debit cards, membership cards, or other similarly sized cards.

With the onboard ‌Find My‌ module, the Geo Wallet Stand obviously requires a power source, and ESR says its rechargeable battery should last about three months. Charging is accomplished using an included 0.5-meter USB-C cable that terminates in a magnetic three pogo-pin connector that snaps onto charging contacts on the wallet.

esr wallet stand charging
ESR says it takes about 90 minutes for a full recharge, and a small status light next to the charging contacts shines orange while charging and green once fully charged. There is also a power button that lets you turn the unit off, but of course it won't be able to be tracked while powered off.

I haven't had my review unit long enough to fully test the battery life and charging time estimates, but after several weeks of use the rough battery status displayed in the ‌Find My‌ app still shows as full.

esr wallet stand setup
Setup takes place in the ‌Find My‌ app just like any other supported accessory, with a long press on the wallet's button putting it into pairing mode. Once you walk through the setup process in the app to give the wallet a name and emoji icon, it shows up on the Devices tab of the ‌Find My‌ app just like AirTags and other Find My-compatible accessories.

As you might guess from its name, the Geo Wallet Stand has another trick up its sleeve, and that's its ability to function as a phone stand in either portrait or landscape mode. The wallet is constructed of two flaps with a hinge at the top connecting the card-holding half to the ‌MagSafe‌ and ‌Find My‌ half, allowing the card portion to swing out and act as a kickstand.

esr wallet stand 1
There's enough tension in the hinge that you can set it at a range of angles from 15º to 170º for optimal viewing in virtually any setting.

The two-part design certainly makes the Geo Wallet Stand thicker than Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ wallet, but I don't find it too thick or heavy for my liking, though that's of course a subjective assessment. The full ‌Find My‌ support in the wallet unavoidably adds some weight and bulk compared to Apple's accessory, and ESR's hinged design is a clever way to wring some extra functionality out of it.

esr wallet stand compare back
Still, there's no getting around the fact the the Geo Wallet Stand is more than twice as thick and nearly three times as heavy as Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ wallet. I've used various magnetic batteries and battery cases on my iPhones from time to time over the years, so an extra hump on the back of my phone isn't a deal-breaker for me, and the Geo Wallet Stand feels similar in bulk to something like Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack.

I weighed the Geo Wallet Stand at 84 grams empty and 107 grams with a driver's license, a regular credit card, and a hefty Apple Card onboard. That compares very closely to Apple's ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌ at 113 grams and it has a similar thickness. Both are of course substantially thicker and heavier than Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ Wallet, which weighs just 32 grams empty.

esr wallet stand compare side
The extra weight and bulk doesn't really bother me considering the functionality the wallet offers, but if a slim feel in the hand is a priority for you or you're going to be taking it in and out of a pocket in skinny jeans on a regular basis, it's definitely something to be aware of.

Of course, there's little reason to keep the wallet attached to your phone at all times unless you're really interested in using the stand functionality around the house, so outside of my extra review testing I only slap the wallet on my phone when I'm headed out of the house.

For a little bit of extra security, the card slot section includes a finger loop on the back if you like to hold your phone that way. That's not my preferred way to hold my phone, but the loop sits fairly flush with the wallet when not in use so I don't find it bothersome.

esr wallet stand loop
ESR says the Geo Wallet Stand's magnetic holding force is more than twice that of Apple's official ‌MagSafe‌ standard, which helps ensure that it stays attached however it's being used. I can definitely tell the difference in strength compared to Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ accessories like the wallet and the battery pack, and I have no concerns about ESR's wallet coming detached accidentally.

One of my complaints about Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ wallet is that cards typically sit deep enough in the card slot that you can't get a grip on the edge of one to easily pull it out. Apple intends for users to remove the wallet from their phone and use an opening on the back of the wallet to push the cards out when needed. While this helps keep cards secure in the wallet, I find the inconvenience outweighs the benefit, and even then cards can feel quite loose in the slot if you're only carrying a single card.

The Geo Wallet Stand's slot holds cards more tightly with what ESR calls a "dynamic tension spring" down inside the card slot. It provides a little extra stability regardless of how many cards are inserted, and I don't have much concern about them falling out. A small cutout at the bottom of the slot makes it easy to push the cards up to access them without having to remove the wallet from your phone, which I find to be a much better design than Apple's.

esr wallet stand magsafe
The ESR HaloLock Geo Wallet Stand is being offered in two colors, midnight black and caramel brown, and the crowdfunding campaign is live now with worldwide shipping available. The regular price for the Geo Wallet Stand will be $39, but ESR is offering a variety of limited-quantity discounted offers starting at around $27.

ESR says that relevant certifications and quality testing for the wallet stand have been completed, and the review unit I've been testing certainly looks and feels like a completed product, so ESR appears to be in a good position to meet its shipping estimate of May once the Kickstarter campaign wraps up late next month.

Note: ESR provided the HaloLock Geo Wallet Stand to MacRumors for hands-on impressions, and no other compensation was received. MacRumors is an affiliate partner with ESR. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tags: Find My Guide, MagSafe Accessories Guide, ESR

Popular Stories

apple mixed reality headset concept by david lewis and marcus kane

Report: Apple CEO Tim Cook Ordered Headset Launch Despite Designers Warning It Wasn't Ready

Sunday March 12, 2023 3:00 am PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook sided with operations chief Jeff Williams in pushing to launch a first-generation mixed-reality headset device this year, against the wishes of the company's design team, the Financial Times reports. Apple headset concept by David Lewis and Marcus Kane The timing of the mixed-reality headset's launch has apparently been a cause of considerable contention at Apple. The...
Read Full Article514 comments
Multi Display CarPlay 1

All-New Apple CarPlay Launching This Year With These 5 New Features

Friday March 10, 2023 7:01 am PST by
At WWDC 2022 last June, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple said the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with committed automakers including Acura, ...
Read Full Article
iphone 14 pro max deep purple feature purple

iPhone 15 Pro Launching This Year With These 11 New Features

Monday March 13, 2023 6:47 am PDT by
While the iPhone 15 lineup is around six months away, there have already been plenty of rumors about the devices. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone 15 Pro models in particular, including a titanium frame and more. Below, we have recapped 11 features rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models that are not expected to be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus:A17...
Read Full Article
mr white apple headset leaked ribbon cables

First Real-World Look at Apple Mixed-Reality Headset Parts Seemingly Shown in Leaked Images

Monday March 13, 2023 8:55 am PDT by
Images of what appear to be components for Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset have today been shared online. The images come from a Twitter user with a protected account who has a track record for sharing accurate information about Apple components. Three of the pictures show shaped ribbon cables that contour around a user's eyes, and may be used to connect display components to a board. ...
Read Full Article102 comments
top stories 11mar2023

Top Stories: Yellow iPhone 14, Apple Music Classical Announced, and More

Saturday March 11, 2023 6:00 am PST by
The rumors were right! This year's mid-cycle color addition for the iPhone 14 is indeed a bright yellow, and it's available for pre-order now alongside the usual spring color refresh for iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. This week also saw the surprise announcement of Apple Music Classical, a new iPhone app for Apple Music subscribers that will launch later this month. iPhone and Mac...
Read Full Article12 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.4 for iPhone Coming Soon With These 5 New Features

Saturday March 4, 2023 10:39 am PST by
Apple is currently beta testing iOS 16.4, which includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone. Apple says the software update will be released to the public in the spring, meaning it will likely be available in March or April. Below, we have recapped five new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.4, including additional emoji, web push notifications, and more. 1. New...
Read Full Article
samsung s23 ultra rear

Samsung 'Fake' Moon Shots Controversy Puts Computational Photography in the Spotlight

Monday March 13, 2023 7:07 am PDT by
Samsung's "Space Zoom" feature has come under fire amid complaints that images of the moon are being artificially enhanced to an extreme extent. Samsung introduced a 100x zoom feature with the Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2020, becoming a mainstay on recent flagship handsets from the company. Since its debut, Samsung has touted its devices' ability to take impressive pictures of the moon. Unlike...
Read Full Article158 comments