Nomad Launches Leather Cover for Apple's MagSafe Charger

Nomad today debuted its latest product, a Leather Cover that's designed to work with Apple's MagSafe Charger. The Leather Cover is meant to slide over a ‌MagSafe‌ Charger, providing a more attractive design for those who use Apple's charging solution.



The Leather Cover for ‌MagSafe‌ is available in rustic brown and black Horween leather, and each cover has a soft microfiber exterior that does not do any damage to the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger.

Nomad designed the Leather Cover to fit snugly to the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger, but it does add a little bit of extra size, which Nomad says makes the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger easier to grip and remove from an iPhone.



Like all of Nomad's leather products, the Leather Cover for ‌MagSafe‌ will develop a rich, unique patina over time with use. These Leather Covers also match well with Nomad's Leather ‌iPhone‌ cases because it's the same material.

Nomad's Leather Cover for ‌MagSafe‌ is priced at $24.95 and can be purchased from the Nomad website.