Nomad Launches Leather Cover for Apple's MagSafe Charger

by

Nomad today debuted its latest product, a Leather Cover that's designed to work with Apple's MagSafe Charger. The Leather Cover is meant to slide over a ‌MagSafe‌ Charger, providing a more attractive design for those who use Apple's charging solution.

nomad magsafe cover 1
The Leather Cover for ‌MagSafe‌ is available in rustic brown and black Horween leather, and each cover has a soft microfiber exterior that does not do any damage to the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger.

Nomad designed the Leather Cover to fit snugly to the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger, but it does add a little bit of extra size, which Nomad says makes the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger easier to grip and remove from an iPhone.

nomad magsafe cover 2
Like all of Nomad's leather products, the Leather Cover for ‌MagSafe‌ will develop a rich, unique patina over time with use. These Leather Covers also match well with Nomad's Leather ‌iPhone‌ cases because it's the same material.

Nomad's Leather Cover for ‌MagSafe‌ is priced at $24.95 and can be purchased from the Nomad website.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tags: MagSafe Guide, Nomad, MagSafe Accessories Guide

Top Rated Comments

ghostface147 Avatar
ghostface147
1 hour ago at 01:37 pm
Wtf...lol. A case for a charger. Crazy.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Premium1 Avatar
Premium1
1 hour ago at 01:39 pm
Your accessory needs an accessory....
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Radeon85 Avatar
Radeon85
1 hour ago at 01:39 pm
Why? ?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Villarrealadrian Avatar
Villarrealadrian
55 minutes ago at 01:50 pm
Accesoryception!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ouimetnick Avatar
ouimetnick
58 minutes ago at 01:48 pm
Seems like a nice idea at $5 or even $10. But $25 for a small piece of “leather” to protect a $40 charger? Really?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacOH21 Avatar
MacOH21
56 minutes ago at 01:50 pm
This is why we can’t have nice things
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

