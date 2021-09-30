Many iPhone 13 Owners Unable to Get Find My Working on New MagSafe Wallet

by

Alongside the new iPhone 13 models, Apple introduced an updated version of the MagSafe Wallet that has Find My built in. The new MagSafe Wallet is designed to be easier to find should it slip off of an iPhone or fall out of a pocket, but some new ‌MagSafe‌ Wallet owners are unable to get ‌Find My‌ to connect.

wallet find my bug
According to a long thread on Reddit, affected users do not get the proper ‌Find My‌ pop up when attaching a ‌MagSafe‌ Wallet to an ‌iPhone‌. The issue seems to be impacting ‌iPhone 13‌ models in particular, but there are also some complaints from iPhone 12 owners.

The ‌MagSafe‌ Wallet is meant to connect to ‌Find My‌ automatically when attached to an ‌iPhone‌, as we demonstrate in our hands-on video below, but it simply does not work for some people.


Some users have been directed by Apple Support to Erase Network Settings and have had success with that method, but others say that this method does not work.

I had 3 calls with customer support and we were able to get it working for my iPhone 13 pro max. This is what worked: they told me to go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset > Erase > Erase Network Settings. The phone restarted, and after restarting and attaching the wallet to the back of my phone, the animation popped up and wallet is now in my Find My app!

Reddit user EndlessApology was told by Apple Support to take more drastic measures and put his ‌iPhone‌ into Device Firmware Update (DFU) mode to reinstall the OS using a Mac.

Got my own Wallets today and immediately had this issue with both my 13 Pro & Pro Max. Spoken to Apple tech, and followed what they said and it fixed it. Put the phones into DFU mode, and reinstall the OS and Firmware. Set the phone up again without doing any recovery. Once set back up, pop the wallet on and it'll pop up after about 5 seconds, and let you pair to Find My. After that, if you need to, reset the phone on the device itself, and restore from back up in set up. Sorted :)

DFU mode has been largely successful for most of the Reddit users who have attempted to fix the issue, but it is a huge hassle that shouldn't be necessary for a simple accessory pairing process. Based on the Reddit thread, Apple is aware of the issue, so it's possible that a fix will be coming in a future update.

For now, users who want to get their ‌MagSafe‌ Wallets working right away should try the Reset Network Settings option and if that doesn't work, the DFU method to reinstall iOS 15.

Top Rated Comments

HeavenDynamic Avatar
HeavenDynamic
41 minutes ago at 10:05 am
This might be the buggiest iOS/iPhone release ever. It was understandable when it was a major update like iOS 7, 8, 11 or 13 but there’s almost nothing new this year.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macloverHK Avatar
macloverHK
41 minutes ago at 10:04 am
Another day, another bug
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
40 minutes ago at 10:05 am
Anyone else think they should stop tying OS releases to new phone releases? If there wasn't such a rush to get the new OS out the door for a new phone release, maybe we wouldn't have so many bugs hitting the production releases of iOS.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xxray Avatar
xxray
39 minutes ago at 10:06 am
This is hilarious at this point.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aesc80 Avatar
aesc80
31 minutes ago at 10:14 am

This might be the buggiest iOS/iPhone release ever. It was understandable when it was a major update like iOS 7, 8, 11 or 13 but there’s almost nothing new this year.
Come on, man!!! You're saying it wrong!!!

<Tim Cook voice> iOS 15 is our buggiest software yet. We can't wait for you to get frustrated in every part of your day.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TMRJIJ Avatar
TMRJIJ
31 minutes ago at 10:15 am

So are these all pandemic bugs? No wonder Tim wants people back in office. ?
It’s that new 1080p camera on the new iMacs and M1X MacBooks. Craig can’t stop fixing his hair during FaceTime group meetings long enough to catch this stuff.


Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

