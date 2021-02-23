Anker Releases MagSafe-Compatible Battery Pack for iPhone 12 Lineup

Following rumors that Apple is working on a MagSafe battery pack for iPhone 12 models, popular accessory maker Anker has beaten Apple to the punch with the release of its PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank.



First previewed at CES 2021, the PowerCore battery pack magnetically attaches to the back of any iPhone 12 model and provides 5W of wireless charging. With a 5,000 mAh capacity, the battery pack is capable of charging the iPhone 12 mini from 0% to 100%, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro from 0% to around 95%, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max from 0% to 75%, according to Anker. The battery pack itself recharges via USB-C.

While the battery pack is compatible with the MagSafe system, it is not an official accessory, so charging is limited to 5W. Apple's rumored MagSafe battery pack would likely be able to charge an iPhone 12 model at up to 15W, in line with the MagSafe Charger.

Amazon is carrying the PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank for $39.99, with orders placed now estimated for delivery in mid-April.

MacRumors contributor Steve Moser recently discovered code-level references to a "battery pack" in the iOS 14.5 beta, and this was followed by a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claiming that Apple is working on a MagSafe battery pack for iPhone 12 models. The report claimed that Apple has faced some issues with development of the accessory, however, so its release may be delayed or scrapped entirely.

(Thanks, Zach Samson!)