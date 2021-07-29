Zens Debuts New 4-in-1 Wireless Charger for iPhone 12

Zens today announced the launch of a new 4-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger that's designed to work with Apple's latest iPhone 12 models.



The 4-in-1 charger offers a magnetic charging puck that is compatible with the ‌iPhone 12‌. Zens says that it is a 15W magnetic charger, but it's worth noting that third-party chargers that are not using Apple's official MagSafe solution are limited to 7.5W Qi charging speeds.

The magnetic charger can be used with an iPhone in either portrait or landscape mode, and it places the ‌iPhone‌ at an ideal angle for watching videos, FaceTiming, and more.

In addition to the magnetic charging surface for an ‌iPhone 12‌, there's also a 5W charging pad that can be used for a second ‌iPhone‌ or for the AirPods.

For the Apple Watch, there's an included (and removable) Apple Watch charging puck, and along with these three charging options, there's a built-in USB-A port for charging a fourth device. The 4-in-1 charger comes with a 30W PD power adapter.

The 4-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger can be purchased from the Zens website for 139.99 euros, which is right around $165. Zens offers worldwide shipping.