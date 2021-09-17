Today we're tracking a pair of deals on Apple's two MagSafe accessories, the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger. The most notable deal can be found on Verizon for the MagSafe Duo Charger, priced at $96.74, down from $129.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The previous best price on this accessory was at Best Buy earlier this year, when it was $99.99. With Verizon's sale today, we now have a new record low price on the MagSafe Duo Charger, and you can get free two day shipping on the accessory from Verizon.

MagSafe Duo launched in December 2020 and offers a ‌MagSafe‌ charging puck for the ‌iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, along with an Apple Watch charger. The ‌MagSafe‌ Duo features a foldable design for easier portability, and it ships with a USB-C to Lightning cable.

Amazon is offering Apple's MagSafe Charger for $27.14, down from $39.00. This remains the best price we've ever tracked on the MagSafe Charger at any retailer.

The MagSafe Charger magnetically aligns with the magnets in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. It's also compatible for wireless charging with iPhone models dating back to the iPhone 8. It has an attached USB-C cable, but it doesn't come with a 20W USB-C Power Adapter.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.