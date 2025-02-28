Apple Provides Reason for iPhone 16e's Lack of MagSafe

Apple has offered a reason why the iPhone 16e doesn't include MagSafe, one of the more notable omissions from its latest entry-level smartphone.

iphone 16e usb c
According to Apple representatives who spoke to Daring Fireball's John Gruber, MagSafe is not included in the iPhone 16e because "most people in the iPhone 16e's target audience exclusively charge their phones by plugging them into a charging cable."

These users apparently tend not to use wireless charging at all, and when they do use it, Apple believes the slower 7.5W Qi charging speed compared to MagSafe's faster rates isn't a deciding factor for the customer segment it is targeting with the more affordable device.

Introduced with the iPhone 12 lineup in 2020, MagSafe uses magnets embedded in the back of compatible iPhones to align wireless chargers and attach accessories. The technology allows for faster wireless charging (up to 15W on most models and 25W on newer Pro models) compared to standard Qi wireless charging, which is limited to 7.5W on iPhones.

Apple has developed a whole ecosystem of MagSafe accessories including cases, wallets, battery packs, and mounts. The magnetic alignment ensures an optimal charging position and makes attaching accessories more convenient.

When the iPhone 16e was announced, there was some speculation that its new C1 modem might have interfered with MagSafe functionality, but Apple has already confirmed that this wasn't the case. Backing up Apple's claim, a prominent iPhone case manufacturer also told MacRumors that its testing confirmed that MagSafe cases don't impact the C1 modem's performance.

The iPhone 16e continues the trend set by its predecessor, the now-discontinued iPhone SE, which also lacked MagSafe connectivity. However, the 16e is the first iPhone in Apple's flagship smartphone lineup to omit this feature since its introduction. For users who prefer the convenience of MagSafe, some third-party iPhone 16e cases include built-in magnets, but they won't enable faster charging speeds.

iphone 16e retail charging dock
Interestingly, IT Home reports that Apple retail stores have had to create a workaround for displaying the iPhone 16e with wireless charging that prevents the device from slipping off its display dock. Apple is using a special docking station that includes a bottom groove that holds the device upright, enabling wireless charging during demonstrations. This custom dock only activates charging when the phone is placed vertically – if you place it horizontally, the iPhone falls off.

Apple's decision to exclude MagSafe from the iPhone 16e may be a cost-cutting measure. But as Gruber notes, "I think Apple knows the 16e's intended audience better than I do," suggesting the company has done its market research on what features matter most to the target buyers of this device.

