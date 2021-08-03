OtterBox Launches MagSafe-Compatible Mobile Gaming Clip

OtterBox today expanded on its gaming accessory offerings with the launch of the Mobile Gaming Clip for MagSafe, which is designed to work with the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max.



Priced at $40, the Mobile Gaming Clip attaches to an Xbox controller using a fitted clip and holds an iPhone with the magnetic mount. It can be used when playing an ‌iPhone‌ game with an Xbox controller, and OtterBox says the magnetic mount and clip design will not interfere with Xbox controller functionality.

The Mobile Gaming Clip allows for one-handed angle and tilt adjustment for a more comfortable gaming experience, and according to OtterBox, the design offers optimal controller balance to cut down on wrist stress. The magnetic mount offers "strong magnetic alignment and attachment" to keep the ‌iPhone‌ in place during gameplay.

The clip is able to detach from the base to serve as a table top stand, and when not in use, it folds flat for easier storage and transportation.

The Mobile Gaming Clip for MagSafe can be purchased from the OtterBox website for $39.95. It is compatible with the Xbox Series X/S Controller, the Xbox One Controller, and the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.