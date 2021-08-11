Apple Now Selling OtterBox Folding Stand for MagSafe Charger

Apple has begun selling a new third-party accessory for its MagSafe ecosystem, a folding stand from OtterBox priced at $39.95. The hinged stand includes a recessed area to house a user-provided ‌MagSafe‌ Charger and a slot for routing the cable through the stand and out the back.



The folding design is convenient for travel and lets you set your desired angle for nightstand viewing, video calls, and more in either portrait or landscape orientation. When folded completely back into a horizontal position, it can serve as a traditional Qi charger for non-MagSafe devices such as AirPods or other smartphones.

At $39.95 for the stand and an additional $39.00 for Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ Charger, it's not an inexpensive charging solution, but the removable charger setup does offer flexibility to only use the stand when needed.