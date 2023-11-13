iOS 17.2 Beta: All the New Features So Far

Apple is beta testing iOS 17.2, the second major update to the iOS 17 operating system that came out in September. We are expecting to see a public launch in December, so there are still several betas to go before the software debuts.

iOS 17
This guide includes everything new in the iOS 17.2 beta, and we'll be updating it throughout the beta testing period.

Journal App

iOS 17.2 includes the Journal app that Apple announced as part of ‌iOS 17‌. With the Journal app, users can record their daily activities and thoughts, with Apple providing optional prompts that can be used as inspiration.

Journal App iOS 17 Feature Green
A Journal entry can be added by tapping on the "+" button in the Journal app, and from there, users can choose a suggestion as the basis for their writing or just opt for "New Entry" to write anything at all.

Entries are automatically tagged with a date for organizational purposes, but there are options for bookmarking, too. Journal entries can include images, voice recordings, and location tags.

Messages App Sticker Reactions

You can now long press on any chat bubble in the Messages app to add a sticker response that serves as an alternative to a tapback reaction. Tapping on "Add Sticker" lets you choose either a sticker or an emoji to apply to the corner of an iMessage.

ios 17 2 tapback reply sticker
There was already an option to drag a sticker or an emoji onto any message bubble, but this is a much quicker method of quickly responding to an incoming message with a quick graphic that is more expressive than a tapback reaction.

Spatial Video Recording

With iOS 17.2, the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max can be used to record spatial video that will be viewable in the Photos app on the Vision Pro headset.

spatial video apple visioin pro
Spatial video recording can be enabled by going to the Settings app, tapping into the Camera section, selecting Formats, and toggling on "Spatial Video for Apple Vision Pro." Apple says that for best results when recording spatial video, the iPhone should be held stable in landscape orientation while capturing video. Video is recorded at 30 frames per second at 1080p, and one minute of video takes up 130MB of storage space.

When spatial videos captured with an ‌iPhone‌ are viewed on the ‌iPhone‌, they appear as normal videos. Viewing the video in 3D requires the Vision Pro headset.

Collaborative Apple Music Playlists

There is now an option to create a playlist in Apple Music that multiple people can add to. In a playlist you have made, tap on the three-dot icon in top right of the app.

apple music collaborative playlists
From there, select the Collaborate option and choose "Start Collaboration." You'll be able to create a link to the playlist, and anyone who has access to that link can add to it. You can also invite people to join via QR code, and if you want, you can approve each person that asks to join.

Favorites Apple Music Playlist

Songs that you have favorited in the ‌Apple Music‌ app are now aggregated into a Favorites playlist.

apple music favorite playlists

Apple Music Listening History Focus Filter

There is a Focus Filter for the ‌Apple Music‌ Listening History feature, so if you want to let someone else use your device to listen to music, you can activate this to turn off the Listening History so their song choices won't affect your recommendations.

ios 17 2 focus filters

Action Button Translate

‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max users can now choose a new Translate option for the Action button.

ios 17 translate
When the Action button is set as Translate, pressing to hold causes the ‌iPhone‌ to pop up a Translate window that listens for spoken text. It is able to translate from one set language to another, using the languages that you have previously set up in the Translate app.

iMessage Contact Key Verification

First previewed in December 2022, iMessage Contact Key Verification is a feature designed for those who face "extraordinary digital threats," such as journalists, human rights activists, and government officials.

Apple advanced security iMessage Contact Key Verification screen Feature
Users can ensure that there is no "man in the middle" snooping on iMessage conversations, and there is an option to display a Contact Verification Code so that iMessage users can verify that they're speaking to the correct individual during in-person meetings or on FaceTime calls.

Messages in iCloud Syncing

The "Messages" section in iCloud in the Settings app has been renamed to "Messages in ‌iCloud‌." It shows the total amount of storage that messages are taking up, the number of messages synced to ‌iCloud‌, and the time of the last sync. There's also a "Sync Now" option to force an update.

ios 17 2 messages in icloud
Apple previously said that additional settings would be synced through Messages in ‌iCloud‌ in ‌iOS 17‌, like Text Message Forwarding, Send & Receive accounts, and SMS filters across devices, so this may see those additional settings syncing.

Apple TV App

Apple has removed the separate tabs for Movies and TV shows in the Store section of the Apple TV app on the ‌iPhone‌ and the iPad. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said that Apple also plans to remove the option to purchase TV shows and movies from the iTunes app as part of a TV app redesign, but that has not yet happened.

ios 17 2 tv app

Emergency Alerts Local Awareness

Under Notifications & Emergency Alerts in the Settings app, there is a new "Local Awareness" option that can be turned on. Apple says that Local Awareness uses your approximate location to improve the timeliness, accuracy, and reliability of emergency alerts.

ios 17 2 emergency local awareness

Weather Widgets

There are new Details, Daily Forecast, and Sunrise/Sunset widgets for the Weather app. Details shows information like precipitation chance, UV index, wind speed, and air quality, while Daily Forecast offers the weather for the next few days in a small widget size. Sunrise/Sunset shows the sunrise and sunset times for each day.

weather app widgets

Digital Clock Widget

There is a new Digital Clock widget that can be added to the Home Screen or Lock Screen.

ios 17 2 clock widget

Contact Posters

You can now select rainbow-colored text for your name when setting up a Contact Poster in the Contacts app.

ios 17 2 contact poster rainbow

Books Page-Turning Animation

There's a new "Fast Fade" option for the page-turning animation in the Books app. Apple has also removed the icon that you could turn on to scroll through content quickly.

ios 17 2 page turn animation

AirPlay

There's a new "AirPlay Receiver" setting that will allow the upcoming ‌Apple Vision Pro‌ headset to stream or share content to an ‌iPhone‌.

ios 17 2 airplay handoff
It also looks like the ‌AirPlay‌ feature for hotels that Apple announced earlier this year is live or will be live soon. It is designed to let you ‌AirPlay‌ content from your ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ to an AirPlay-equipped smart TV.

Memoji

Apple added a "Body" section for Memoji where users can customize waist, bust, shoulders, and arms.

ios 17 2 memoji body

News App

The News app now supports Live Activities for following news-related events such as elections.

ios 17 2 apple news live activities

Expanded Sensitive Content Warnings

Apple's opt-in Sensitive Content Warning feature is expanding to Contact Posters in the Contacts and Phone apps, as well as in stickers in the Messages app. Sensitive Content Warnings use on-device machine learning to blur out photos or videos with any nudity detected before users view them.

Sensitive Content Feature

App Store Categories

The "Apps" and "Games" sections of the App Store have new top bar navigation that allows users to scroll through various app categories, exploring apps in that category with a tap.

app store categories
The categories mirror the categories that can be found at the bottom of each ‌App Store‌ section, and it is a layout that Apple has previously used for Apple Arcade.

AppleCare+ Coverage Menu

The AppleCare+ "Coverage" menu is now in Settings > General rather than Settings > General > About, making it more visible than before. The Coverage interface lists ‌AppleCare‌+ on your device and any paired AirPods.

Siri

Siri in iOS 17.2 can provide details on an estimated time of arrival when there are active turn-by-turn directions in the Maps app, and the personal assistant can provide altitude data.

More iOS 17.2 Beta Features

Know of a feature that we've missed on this list? Let us know in the comments below.

