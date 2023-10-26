iMessage Contact Key Verification Added in iOS 17.2 and macOS Sonoma 14.2 Betas
In addition to the new Journal app, the iOS 17.2 and macOS 14.2 updates add support for iMessage Contact Key Verification, a feature that Apple first previewed in December of last year.
Designed for those who face "extraordinary digital threats," such as journalists, human rights activists, and government officials, iMessage Contact Key Verification allows people to verify the identify of the person they're corresponding with. It is available today in the iOS 17.2, iPadOS 17.2, macOS Sonoma 14.2, and watchOS 10.2 betas.
iPhone, iPad, or Mac users who have iMessage Contact Key Verification enabled will be notified if a malicious entity somehow succeeds in breaching cloud data servers and is able to eavesdrop on a conversation.
The feature also includes a Contact Verification Code that can be used in person or on FaceTime.
With iMessage Contact Key Verification, users can choose to further verify that they are messaging only with the people they intend. Contact Key Verification uses Key Transparency to enable automatic verification that the iMessage key distribution service returns device keys that have been logged to a verifiable and auditable map. When a user enables Contact Key Verification, they will be notified about any validation errors directly in the Messages conversation transcript and Apple ID Settings.
For even higher security, iMessage contact key verification users can compare a Contact Verification Code in person, on FaceTime, or through another secure call. They can also choose to create or edit a contact and save a public key to turn on CKV with that person.
To use iMessage Contact Key Verification, all devices signed into an iCloud account must have the iOS 17.2 beta, macOS 17.2 beta, and/or watchOS 10.2 beta.
Popular Stories
Apple today announced its second fall event of 2023, with the online event set to be held on Monday, October 30 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Apple's October event will be about the Mac, and the company is expected to refresh several Macs in the lineup. Apple's Events website features an Apple logo on a black background that morphs into the Mac Finder icon, confirming the event's Mac focus. As ...
Apple plans to overhaul the TV app in an effort to consolidate its Apple TV+ streaming service and its standalone movie and TV show purchase options, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. A tvOS update in December will introduce the changes that Apple has planned. To push users to the Apple TV app, Apple plans to remove its standalone Apple TV apps that are available for renting and...
Apple's iOS 17.1, iPadOS 17.1, macOS Sonoma 14.1, tvOS 17.1, watchOS 10.1, and HomePod Software 17.1 updates are expected to be released to the public tomorrow following several weeks of beta testing. We are expecting the software to go live at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is when Apple typically releases updates. Last week, Apple seeded release candidates (RCs) for all of the upcoming...
Apple's upcoming "Scary Fast" event will focus on the M3 series MacBook Pro models, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo's wording suggests that he is expecting multiple M3 chips rather than just a single M3 chip, hinting at the possibility of M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips. If Apple does release M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips at once, we can expect to see the new chips introduced in...
An image allegedly showing the box for a new unreleased MacBook Pro has emerged on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The picture, re-shared on X by ShrimpApplePro, shows what looks like Apple packaging featuring a MacBook Pro image with previously unseen wallpaper on the display. The wallpaper bears a passing resemblance to the one Apple used for the iPhone 15 Pro. It's unclear whether...
Apple today announced that it is increasing the prices of some of its subscription-based services, including Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+, for new and existing subscribers in the U.S. and many other countries around the world. The price changes in the U.S. are as follows:Apple TV+: $6.99 per month → $9.99 per month Apple Arcade: $4.99 per month → $6.99 per month Apple News+:...
Apple today released iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1, the first major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out in September. iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 arrive as build 21B80 for the iPhone 15 lineup and 21B74 for all other compatible devices, and they can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. In...
Apple yesterday announced that it will be holding an online event on Monday, October 30 starting at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, and there are several reasons to believe that gaming on the Mac will be one of the major focuses of the event. Below, we have recapped Apple's recent gaming-related efforts on the Mac and other clues heading into the event next week. Hardware-Accelerated Ray Tracing...
At WWDC 2022 last year, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple said the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience would be announced in late 2023, but it has still not shared any...
Top Rated Comments
A great example of me, myself and I
With AI / impersonation on a rampant rise for scamming, being able to know if you’re really hearing from your family member etc will become critical.
I can see this being extended to customer care / business purposes as well.
As we enter an age where trust will be eroded, having these tools is welcome news.
His what’s app was hacked by Saudi Arabia and they gained access to his phone and were able to discover he was cheating on his wife. This then was leaked to the press. She filed for divorce and his net worth dropped by nearly half. Whoops!?
I plan to try it out with my wife. Need it? No. Interested to learn more about security? Yes.