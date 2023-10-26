Apple TV App Features Revamped Navigation in tvOS 17.2 Beta

Apple in the tvOS 17.2 beta has updated its Apple TV app, making it easier to navigate and find content to watch. There is a dedicated sidebar that houses content from different apps and streaming services, including Apple TV+.

The sidebar has dedicated sections for Search, Watch Now, ‌Apple TV+‌, MLS Season Pass, Sports, the Store, and the Library.

In a separate "Channels and Apps" area, users can access content from specific streaming services that integrate with the TV app. Options include ABC, CBS, Comedy Central, Hulu, ESPN, Discovery, Peacock, Prime Video, and more.

Tapping into a channel like Hulu shows content and watch suggestions just for that service.

Up Next in Watch Now has not changed, but Apple has added a new "My TV" section below the top charts that houses TV suggestions from multiple networks as a replacement for "My Channels." There isn't any dedicated Channels section in Watch Now, but a Channels and Apps feature has been added to the Store.

Apple has also made tweaks to the ‌Apple TV‌ app on the iPhone and the iPad. In the Store section, there are no longer separate tabs for Movies and TV Shows, with everything integrated together.

The changes to the ‌Apple TV‌ app come after a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that said Apple would introduce a new design in December. Gurman's report said that Apple would remove standalone iTunes ‌Apple TV‌ apps that are available for renting and purchasing TV shows and movies, but that has not yet happened.

iksretep
Now if I could only have the choice what appears in the sidebar, as well as the AppleTV app ... otherwise it's more suggestions/recommendations, and otherwise clutter.
Whoa. Someone finally walked down that one hallway no one has been down in the last 10-years. Discovered an entire programming team.
I noticed the headline says "Revamped" not "Improved", which is what we come to expect from an Apple that confuses change with innovation and improvement.
I agree.
I remember when Apple was a company that focused on design, simplicity and functionality. Now all of their apps are just BLOAT. Look at the music app, it used to be so nice to use...not there's so much going on its the furthest thing from relaxing.
With Sports and MLS now receiving their own dedicated spots in the sidebar, my Watch Now feed will finally be free of Leonel Messi!
As someone who does not care about MLS, I hope they offer the option to hide/move that out of sight. But it is Apple so my hopes aren't high.
you know my biggest gripe with atv is the lack of consistent media player interfaces. So much muscle memory is needed depending on what app Im using. I pause on one app and sometimes you hit menu to remove the pause clutter and sometimes you have to just let it time out all depending on the app.

Apples is the best, and if I was king for a day every ATV app would use that player when streaming video.

Apples is the best, and if I was king for a day every ATV app would use that player when streaming video.

