iPhone 17 Pro Launching in Two Months With These 16 New Features

by

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should launch in late September, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices.

iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models, as of July 2025:

Check out our iPhone 17 Pro roundup to learn more.

Related Roundup: iPhone 17 Pro
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching in Two Months With These 16 New Features

Tuesday July 22, 2025 5:00 pm PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are less than two months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models, as of July 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14...
Read Full Article
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Iridescent 1

Foldable iPhone's Display Sizes Leaked

Tuesday July 22, 2025 6:00 pm PDT by
Apple's first foldable iPhone will be equipped with a 7.8-inch inner display, and a 5.5-inch outer display, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo already mentioned those same display sizes for the foldable iPhone in March, meaning there are now multiple sources backing those sizes, so long as TrendForce is not simply copying what Kuo said. ...
Read Full Article170 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

When Is iPhone 17 Coming Out?

Thursday July 24, 2025 9:11 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in September 2025. This release follows Apple's recent trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall. To unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone announcement event during the week of September 8, 2025, with September 9 or 10 emerging as the most likely...
Read Full Article
Apple AppleCare One hero

Apple Announces 'AppleCare One' Subscription Plan for Multiple Devices

Wednesday July 23, 2025 5:06 am PDT by
Apple today announced AppleCare One, a new subscription plan for customers to cover multiple devices with a single plan. AppleCare One starts at $19.99 per month for up to three products, with the ability to add more for $5.99 per month for each additional device. The plan incudes all of the benefits that come with AppleCare+, such as unlimited repairs for accidents, priority support,...
Read Full Article402 comments
iOS 26 Feature

Everything New in iOS 26 Beta 4

Tuesday July 22, 2025 3:56 pm PDT by
Apple released the fourth beta of iOS 26 today, and the company has continued making changes to the way that Liquid Glass looks. There are also new features, including the return of Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries for news. This beta is of particular interest because it's likely the beta that public beta testers will get in the not too distant future. Liquid Glass Changes Liquid...
Read Full Article83 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

18 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 17

Tuesday July 22, 2025 8:10 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we often get rumored features months ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is now less than two months away, so we already have a good idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you...
Read Full Article72 comments
iOS 18

Apple Shares iOS 18.6 Release Notes

Thursday July 24, 2025 6:33 am PDT by
While the focus is now on iOS 26, there is still an iOS 18.6 update incoming. As noted by Aaron Zollo, Apple on Wednesday re-labeled iOS 18.6 Beta 4 as simply iOS 18.6, meaning that it is the Release Candidate version. This change effectively confirms that the update will be released to the public next week. Alongside the new label, Apple shared release notes for iOS 18.6, which is a...
Read Full Article9 comments
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Complications

Apple Watch Ultra 3: What to Expect

Thursday July 24, 2025 7:08 am PDT by
The long wait for an Apple Watch Ultra 3 is nearly over, and a handful of new features and changes have been rumored for the device. Below, we recap what to expect from the Apple Watch Ultra 3:Satellite connectivity for sending and receiving text messages when Wi-Fi and cellular coverage is unavailable 5G support, up from LTE on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 Likely a wide-angle OLED display that ...
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

chineseguy38 Avatar
chineseguy38
1 hour ago at 05:52 am
Seriously is a joke downgrade from titanium to aluminium.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dr Nobody Important Avatar
Dr Nobody Important
56 minutes ago at 06:04 am
And Apple will continue to lead the industry.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
delsoul Avatar
delsoul
54 minutes ago at 06:07 am
Why do I feel like I almost just kept scrolling, that this new release doesn’t even catch my interest
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
miq Avatar
miq
39 minutes ago at 06:21 am
This article has been reposted more times than the number of actual new features on the new iPhone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
omenatarhuri Avatar
omenatarhuri
1 hour ago at 05:52 am
That backplate kind of design is just odd… but knowing Apple it’ll probably look great anyway.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EugW Avatar
EugW
1 hour ago at 05:56 am

* 48-megapixel rear Telephoto camera: An upgraded 48-megapixel Telephoto camera (https://www.macrumors.com/2024/07/25/iphone-17-pro-max-48mp-telephoto/) is rumored
Here we go! I held out with my 12 Pro Max for another year, specifically for this and the 12 GB RAM.

Hopefully the 3.5X / 7X rumours are true:

0.5X / 1X / 2X / 3.5X / 7X
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments