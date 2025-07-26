iPhone 17 Pro Launching in Two Months With These 16 New Features
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should launch in late September, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices.
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models, as of July 2025:
- Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14 Pro have a stainless steel frame. The back of the devices will supposedly have a new "part-aluminum, part-glass" design.
- Anti-reflective display: While it has been an on-again, off-again rumor, the latest word is that iPhone 17 Pro models will feature an anti-reflect display option with a matte finish. Perhaps this will be the same nano-texture glass option that is available for the iMac, MacBook Pro, and iPad Pro.
- Dynamic Island changes: It has been rumored that all iPhone 17 models will have a redesigned Dynamic Island interface — it might also be smaller.
- Rectangular camera bump: iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to have a large rectangular camera bump with rounded corners. Apple apparently plans to stick with a triangular arrangement for the rear camera lenses.
- Orange/Copper finish: A new copper-like color option is expected for the iPhone 17 Pro models, along with Dark Blue.
- Longer battery life: The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumored to have a slightly thicker design that allows for a larger battery. The iPhone 17 Pro Max will apparently surpass the 5,000 mAh battery capacity mark.
- A19 Pro chip: iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to use Apple's next-generation A19 Pro chip, which will reportedly be manufactured with TSMC's newer third-generation 3nm process. Like usual, expect modest year-over-year performance gains and power efficiency improvements compared to the current iPhones.
- 12GB of RAM: iPhone 17 Pro models, and even the iPhone 17 Air, are rumored to have 12GB of RAM. This upgrade should help to improve the performance of Apple Intelligence and multitasking. All four iPhone 16 models have 8GB of RAM.
- 25W wireless charging: iPhone 17 Pro models will likely support up to 25W wireless charging speeds with a wide variety of Qi 2.2 chargers. On the iPhone 16 models, 25W can only be achieved with Apple's latest MagSafe Charger.
- Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 chip: All four iPhone 17 models are rumored to get a Wi-Fi 7 chip designed by Apple rather than Broadcom.
- 24-megapixel front camera: All four iPhone 17 models are said to feature an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera, whereas all iPhone 16 models are equipped with a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.
- 48-megapixel rear Telephoto camera: An upgraded 48-megapixel Telephoto camera is rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models, up from the 12-megapixel Telephoto camera on iPhone 16 Pro models.
- Dual video recording: According to Jon Prosser, of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will allow users to record video with the front and rear cameras simultaneously in the Camera app.
- 8K video recording: Apple allegedly tested 8K video recording on the iPhone 16 Pro models, but such functionality is still not available. With the iPhone 17 Pro models expected to have entirely 48-megapixel rear cameras, perhaps 8K video recording will debut on those devices.
- Vapor chamber cooling: All four iPhone 17 models are rumored to feature internal design changes that result in better heat dissipation. A vapor chamber cooling system has been rumored for the Pro models specifically.
- Apple logo repositioned: Apple's logo may have a lower position on the back of the iPhone 17 Pro models, compared to previous models, and the layout of the MagSafe magnets may change as a result.
Check out our iPhone 17 Pro roundup to learn more.