iPhone 17 Pro's New Rear Camera Bar 'Same Color As Rest of Device'
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will feature a redesigned rear camera panel that spans the width of the device, but it will be the same color as the iPhone itself, rather than being part of a two-tone design.
MacRumors render showing the two-tone design that Gurman has ruled out
That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman
. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, the reporter says the iPhone 17 Pro won't have a two-toned back, as some renders have depicted. "The camera area will be the same color as the rest of the device," he says.
Some images online even show a two-tone design, with a dark-black camera block on top of a silver iPhone back. Those are, like many renders on the internet, not an accurate representation of what's to come.
The iPhone 17 Pro won't have a two-toned back, I'm told. The camera area will be the same color as the rest of the device.
In this sense, apart from the new Google Pixel-esque camera module, the iPhone 17 Pro "won't a major departure from current models," reckons Gurman.
According to The Information, Apple has chosen a half glass, half aluminum build for its iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to increase durability. The glass will allow wireless charging to continue to be available, while a partial aluminum frame will be less prone to breakage.
This year's iPhone 17 series will also include a new ultra-slim iPhone 17 "Air" model that replaces the Plus device in the lineup. The new models are expected to be announced in September.
