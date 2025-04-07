iPhone 17 Pro's New Rear Camera Bar 'Same Color As Rest of Device'

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will feature a redesigned rear camera panel that spans the width of the device, but it will be the same color as the iPhone itself, rather than being part of a two-tone design.

MacRumors render showing the two-tone design that Gurman has ruled out

Some images online even show a two-tone design, with a dark-black camera block on top of a silver iPhone back. Those are, like many renders on the internet, not an accurate representation of what's to come. The iPhone 17 Pro won't have a two-toned back, I'm told. The camera area will be the same color as the rest of the device.

That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman . Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, the reporter says the iPhone 17 Pro won't have a two-toned back, as some renders have depicted. "The camera area will be the same color as the rest of the device," he says.

In this sense, apart from the new Google Pixel-esque camera module, the iPhone 17 Pro "won't a major departure from current models," reckons Gurman.

According to The Information, Apple has chosen a half glass, half aluminum build for its iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to increase durability. The glass will allow wireless charging to continue to be available, while a partial aluminum frame will be less prone to breakage.

This year's iPhone 17 series will also include a new ultra-slim iPhone 17 "Air" model that replaces the Plus device in the lineup. The new models are expected to be announced in September.