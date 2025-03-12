iPhone 17 Pro to Use Advanced Cooling System for Better Performance

by

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will utilize vapor chamber cooling technology to improve thermal performance, according to the Chinese leaker known as Instant Digital.

iphone 17 pro asherdipps
Vapor chamber technology is already common in many premium Android smartphones. By dispersing heat across a larger surface area, it helps prevent thermal throttling and keeps performance stable, which is a major advantage in thinner, more compact devices.

This isn't the first time we have heard rumors about Apple's use of vapour chamber heatsinks in the iPhone 17 series. In January, Chinese tech news site MyDrivers claimed that the entire iPhone 17 lineup, including the regular iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, would use the tech.

In contrast, Instant Digital believes that it will only feature in the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, which are expected to be powered by Apple's A19 Pro chip. "Combined with the A19 Pro's enhanced thermal management, the devices maintain high performance under heavy load with virtually no throttling," added the leaker.

In another post on Weibo, Instant Digital also played down rumors that there will be any changes to the front of the iPhone 17: "This year's upgrades are focused on the internals and back, so there's likely no change on the front. The notch size and bezel are probably the same."

Last month, another rumor out of China claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a smaller Dynamic Island, siding with analyst Jeff Pu's prediction last year that the device will adopt a metalens for Face ID that results in a "much narrowed" Dynamic Island. Pu in 2024 reiterated the claim several times, and he has a fairly good track record with Apple rumors. However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in January said that the Dynamic Island on iPhone 17 models will remain unchanged.

Apple introduced the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro models in 2022, and it is also available on all iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models (except the entry-level iPhone 16e), but the size has not changed in successive models.

Apple plans to significantly revamp the rear camera design on its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models, moving away from the familiar square camera bump to a distinctive aluminum camera bar that spans the device's width, according to recent reports.

The redesign extends to the new iPhone 17 Air model, which is set to replace the Plus variant in Apple's lineup. This thinner device will allegedly feature a similar horizontal camera bar design, though it will accommodate just a single camera lens.

In contrast, the base iPhone 17 is expected to maintain the current camera design language seen in the iPhone 16 series, helping to further differentiate Apple's premium and standard offerings. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series next September.

Related Roundup: iPhone 17 Pro
Tag: Instant Digital

Popular Stories

Apple One Apps Feature 2

Apple One's Best Plan Now Includes Two More Perks For Free

Monday March 10, 2025 6:40 am PDT by
Apple One allows you to subscribe to up to six Apple services for one discounted monthly price. There are three Apple One tiers: Individual, Family, and Premier. Over the last month, the highest-end ‌Apple One‌ Premier plan has gained two additional perks. Here is what Apple One Premier already included, for $37.95 per month:Apple Music Apple TV+ Apple Arcade Apple News+ Apple Fitness+...
Read Full Article65 comments
Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock Light

iOS 19 Will Bring Biggest Design Overhaul Since iOS 7

Monday March 10, 2025 12:17 pm PDT by
Apple is planning for a major design overhaul of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac interfaces with the introduction of iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 later this year, reports Bloomberg. The update will "fundamentally change" the look of Apple's operating system, introducing a more consistent cross-platform experience. Apple plans to update the style of icons, menus, apps, windows, and system...
Read Full Article250 comments
2016 12 inch macbook feature

Apple Introduced Its Most Controversial MacBook 10 Years Ago Today

Sunday March 9, 2025 1:00 am PST by
Apple announced the infamous 12-inch Retina MacBook a decade ago today, an experimental new Mac that was as controversial as it was revolutionary. Apple unveiled the 12-inch MacBook on March 9, 2015, at the "Spring Forward" event in San Francisco, California. The event was primarily focused on the Apple Watch, which was being fully detailed ahead of its launch the following month, so the...
Read Full Article361 comments
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3 Launch Now Just Months Away: Here's What We Know

Tuesday March 11, 2025 3:26 am PDT by
Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for. Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as excellent for...
Read Full Article39 comments
iphone 17 mockups idevicehelp

Video Shows iPhone 17 Mockups Based on 'Internal Documents'

Monday March 10, 2025 4:41 am PDT by
YouTuber iDeviceHelp on Friday posted a video that shows off mockups of Apple's forthcoming iPhone 17 models that are purportedly based on "internal documents." We're sharing the video here since it was made in collaboration with leaker Majin Bu, who last month published similar iPhone 17 renders that were widely corroborated by separate leakers with links to Apple's Chinese supply chain....
Read Full Article91 comments
iOS 18

12 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.4

Monday March 10, 2025 9:28 am PDT by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.4 in early April, bringing further refinements to Apple Intelligence features, a neat new capability to iPhone 15 Pro devices, new emoji, and more. While not quite as packed with new features as Apple's preceding iOS 18 point releases, iOS 18.4 still introduces enhancements that aim to make your iPhone smarter and more intuitive. Below, we've listed 12 new...
Read Full Article33 comments
iOS 18

iOS 18.3.2 Update Coming Soon for iPhones

Monday March 10, 2025 7:25 am PDT by
Apple employees are internally testing iOS 18.3.2 for iPhones, according to our website's visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. The software update should be released in the next week or two. iOS 18.3.2 will be a minor update that addresses software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities. Don't expect any new features. iOS 18.3.2 will be an interim...
Read Full Article50 comments
iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 17 Air Feature

iPhone 17 Air and 17 Pro Max Allegedly Same Size Apart From Thickness

Friday March 7, 2025 2:45 am PST by
Apple's all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air shares the same dimensions as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with the only difference being in the thickness of the devices, according to the leaker Ice Universe. Posting to their Weibo account, the Chinese leaker today claimed that the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max have identical body length, width, screen size, and bezels. "The only difference is the...
Read Full Article72 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 8 New Features

Tuesday March 4, 2025 3:15 pm PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro's alleged design via Front Page Tech Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone...
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

Parowdy Avatar
Parowdy
44 minutes ago at 03:31 am
I’ll say it again until I‘ll be forced to eat my words.
But that flash placement makes no sense.
And the only reason for why there might be a black camera mountain range, IMO, would be for under display Face ID or an upgraded telescope camera.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
31 minutes ago at 03:45 am
I feel like we’ve been hearing this will run cooler rumor for a few years now.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
F23 Avatar
F23
22 minutes ago at 03:53 am
Apple Intelligence, now with vapor chamber cooling. Siri will now be even more useless at 10 degrees F cooler than ever before!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sunapple Avatar
sunapple
42 minutes ago at 03:34 am
That camera bump could easily house a fan, maybe two.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ifti Avatar
Ifti
40 minutes ago at 03:36 am
I agree - although the flash doesn't need to sit so close to the lens either. Maybe having it further creates better images......looking at it from a DSLR perspective where the flash is always further from the lens........
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
38 minutes ago at 03:37 am

That camera bump could easily house a fan, maybe two.
We want fewer moving parts, not more.

?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments