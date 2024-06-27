Hands-On With the iPad Pro's Nano-Texture Glass - Is It Worth the Upgrade?

by

The M4 iPad Pro models that Apple released earlier this year have a display upgrade option that allows you to purchase nano-texture display glass, which is supposed to cut down on glare.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

We've already reviewed the ‌iPad Pro‌, but we thought we'd revisit the nano-texture glass upgrade to see if it's worth the purchase price.

First introduced with the Pro Display XDR, nano-texture glass is etched at a nanometer scale, which is meant to preserve image quality while scattering ambient light to cut down on glare. It is the most matte display type that Apple makes, and Apple claims that it is useful for high-end, color-managed workflows or demanding ambient lighting environments.

The ‌iPad Pro‌ is the first iPad with nano-texture as an option, and it's previously been reserved for the Studio Display and Pro Display XDR. Nano-texture is a premium feature, so it costs an additional $100 over the standard glass. It's also only available on 1TB or 2TB ‌iPad Pro‌ models, so you do need to shell out at least $1,600 to get it on the 1TB 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌.

Nano-texture on the larger ‌iPad Pro‌ will cost at least $1,999, which is the price of the 1TB model plus an extra $100 for the glass upgrade. It is an upgrade targeted at pro users and those with specific needs, and not everyone is going to want to opt for the matte design. The grippier texture of the nano-glass does feel better for writing on with an Apple Pencil, but if that's a factor for you, you're better off checking out something like Astropad's Rock Paper Pencil.

While nano-texture does a good job cutting down on glare, it does impact the contrast and crispness of the display, so it is serving a specific purpose for select workflows where mitigating light is important.

As with the nano-texture versions of Apple's displays, the nano-texture ‌iPad Pro‌ requires some special care. Apple recommends only cleaning it with the polishing cloth that's included in the box as other cleaning cloths can cause damage.

Given the caveats and the high price tag, the nano-texture display isn't for everyone, but it is a good option for those who know they need extra help addressing glare.

Popular Stories

apple watch x 91mobiles

Alleged First Look at Apple Watch X / Series 10 With 2-Inch Display

Wednesday June 26, 2024 2:44 am PDT by
Apple is rumored to be planning a revamp of the Apple Watch for the device's tenth anniversary, and 91mobiles claims to have sourced CAD renders of what could be the "Apple Watch X" or Apple Watch Series 10 from industry insiders. The site claims that the renders are of a "larger" model featuring a 2-inch display. The current Apple Watch Series 9 has a 1.7-inch display, while the Apple Watch ...
Read Full Article185 comments
airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and More

Tuesday June 25, 2024 12:35 pm PDT by
Apple today released new firmware update for several products, including the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Pro 2, the first-generation AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max, the second and third-generation AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro, and the PowerBeats Pro. The second-generation AirPods Pro models, the PowerBeats Pro, and the Beats Fit Pro now have firmware version 6F8, up from 6F7,...
Read Full Article50 comments
iOS 18 and AirPods Pro Feature

iOS 18 to Bring These 5 New Features to AirPods Pro

Wednesday June 26, 2024 6:59 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iOS 18 software update is packed with features for supported iPhones, but it also promises to make your AirPods Pro experience better with a handful of sophisticated new capabilities that draw from machine learning improvements and AI enhancements. The following five AirPods Pro features are expected to arrive later this year, when iOS 18 is released to the general public in ...
Read Full Article57 comments
iOS 18 on iPhone Feature

Everything New in iOS 18 Beta 2

Monday June 24, 2024 12:52 pm PDT by
Apple today released the second betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to developers, and the software adds support for new features that Apple is working on, plus it tweaks some of the interface changes that have been made in the updates. Apple will refine iOS 18 over the course of the next few months, with multiple changes and refinements expected from now until September. We've highlighted...
Read Full Article124 comments
verizon

International Roaming Outage Affecting Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile Customers [Updated]

Thursday June 27, 2024 2:49 am PDT by
There appears to be an ongoing outage with international roaming across multiple cellular networks, with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile customers abroad complaining about the issue on social networks and cellular community forums. Customers traveling internationally have been without service since late Wednesday for hours at a time, with many losing cellular, text, and data. That has left many...
Read Full Article69 comments

Top Rated Comments

NoSoup4U Avatar
NoSoup4U
1 day ago at 11:54 am
A friend of mine looked all the options in store, then bought the nano-texture glass just for the anti-glare effect. She's a professional musician, has her "sheet" music on an iPad, bluetooth pedals to "turn" the page, and just used it for the first time to play a gig outside.

Thrilled. No pages flopping in the wind, clear view of the music the entire time. No glare. Outstanding in that situation.
Score: 38 Votes (Like | Disagree)
furqan8421 Avatar
furqan8421
1 day ago at 11:42 am
I will say I agree it’s not for everyone but it’s been great for me

I get lots of glare and the screen does a fantastic job of addressing it. I can see how people feel it washes out the blacks some but I’d rather that than not seeing much of anything at all

Colors etc all look great and at night without glare it still looks fantastic
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
1 day ago at 11:43 am
I bought both the 11" and 13" in the regular display. Saw the nano at the Apple store and was unimpressed. The glare is less, but the text was harder to read at small fonts and I had to crank the brightness higher, which would eat more battery. Plus I am never going to remember to carry around the magic Apple hanky.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sdsalsersmith Avatar
sdsalsersmith
23 hours ago at 12:10 pm

What about in conjunction with the Pencil? How does that affect the drawing experience. Previously I've found the Pencil to feel like it's skating over a sheet of glass, because... it's skating over a sheet of glass. Would be nice to get a bit more than a single sentence on that.
I have the iPad Pro with nano-textured glass and I find that there's not much difference. The paper-like screen protectors have much more texture to them and feel like paper. The nano-textured glass, to me, feels pretty much the same as smooth glass. Maybe just the tiniest feeling of more drag, but not much at all. The new Pro Pencil is really great though. The squeeze the pencil to bring up options is great. Saves so much time and frustration.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghanwani Avatar
ghanwani
1 day ago at 11:43 am
I guess they have to figure how to charge $100 for disabling temporal dithering before we see any progress there.

I tried it in store and while it does reduce glare, it does nothing for temporal dithering. The edges of letters still look like they are moving and cause eye strain for me.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Analog Kid Avatar
Analog Kid
23 hours ago at 12:18 pm
I've had the nano texture for about a week now, and I'm really happy with it. I honestly don't see the artifacts people keep describing, but I also don't look at my 13" iPad through a microscope. Using it just as I'd used my M1, I see only upside.

There is something much more natural to me about how the display looks. When displays were dimmer, and matte displays were easily washed out by ambient light, I was a strong proponent of high gloss. Bright lights would wipe out small areas of the screen, but wouldn't get diffused to blow out everything. With this display, I think the combination of low reflectance overall and a brighter panel make the textured glass much more usable than the high gloss-- and even in lower ambient environments it looks more natural to me.

I think the high gloss highlights the display, I think the nano-texture better displays the content.

The other thing I'm finding is that I don't run the display at 100% brightness anymore. I used to keep my iPad at 100% except in dark rooms, now I'm more likely to have it at 50%. I find that easier on the eyes, and I get longer run times as well.

I think having the brightness dialed back is also why I get mixed impressions of fingerprints. The visibility of a finger print on the screen depends on how much light the fingerprint reflects versus how much light the display is putting out. When I start to notice fingerprints, I find I also have my display brightness down. When I bring the brightness up, the fingerprints disappear. On the my previous iPad, which I've kept for a couple weeks to compare against, the display is always at full brightness so I notice the fingerprints less. When I bring the brightness down to comparable levels, I notice the fingerprints just as much.

In the dark, the nanotexture has no noticeable effect for me-- blacks are black, the image is crisp.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments