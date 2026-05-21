Apple today announced that this Saturday's Major League Soccer match between the LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo FC will be captured entirely with the iPhone 17 Pro.



Apple said this will mark the first time an iPhone will be used to capture the entirety of a major professional live sporting event broadcast, rather than studio cameras, so the iPhone 17 Pro will make sports history this weekend.

"iPhone 17 Pro will capture live footage throughout the match, including team warmups on the pitch, player introductions, in-net goal angles, and the atmosphere inside the stadium," said Apple. "With cameras positioned throughout the venue, the broadcast will deliver the pristine video quality fans expect, alongside dynamic new perspectives that bring viewers closer to the action, made possible by the small form factor of iPhone."

Apple TV subscribers will be able to stream the match live on Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time. For the 2026 season, only an Apple TV subscription is required, with a separate MLS Season Pass subscription no longer necessary.

Apple already used the iPhone 17 Pro to capture select moments and cinematic Fenway Park footage during a Major League Baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers last year, but other cameras were also used. For the Major League Soccer match this weekend, the iPhone 17 Pro will exclusively capture all footage.

Earlier this year, the U.S. National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum added one of the four iPhone 17 Pro devices that captured the Red Sox's thrilling walk-off win over the Tigers to its permanent collection in Cooperstown, New York, so the device already made sports history, and now it will repeat the feat in an even bigger way.