 iPhone 17 Pro Will Make Sports History This Weekend - MacRumors
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iPhone 17 Pro Will Make Sports History This Weekend

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Apple today announced that this Saturday's Major League Soccer match between the LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo FC will be captured entirely with the iPhone 17 Pro.

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Apple said this will mark the first time an iPhone will be used to capture the entirety of a major professional live sporting event broadcast, rather than studio cameras, so the iPhone 17 Pro will make sports history this weekend.

"iPhone 17 Pro will capture live footage throughout the match, including team warmups on the pitch, player introductions, in-net goal angles, and the atmosphere inside the stadium," said Apple. "With cameras positioned throughout the venue, the broadcast will deliver the pristine video quality fans expect, alongside dynamic new perspectives that bring viewers closer to the action, made possible by the small form factor of iPhone."

Apple TV subscribers will be able to stream the match live on Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time. For the 2026 season, only an Apple TV subscription is required, with a separate MLS Season Pass subscription no longer necessary.

Apple already used the iPhone 17 Pro to capture select moments and cinematic Fenway Park footage during a Major League Baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers last year, but other cameras were also used. For the Major League Soccer match this weekend, the iPhone 17 Pro will exclusively capture all footage.

Earlier this year, the U.S. National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum added one of the four iPhone 17 Pro devices that captured the Red Sox's thrilling walk-off win over the Tigers to its permanent collection in Cooperstown, New York, so the device already made sports history, and now it will repeat the feat in an even bigger way.

Related Roundup: iPhone 17 Pro
Tags: Apple TV Service Guide, Major League Soccer
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 17 Pro (Caution)
Related Forum: iPhone

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Top Rated Comments

caliguy Avatar
caliguy
4 minutes ago at 07:57 am
Really inspiring how they can pull this off with a $1,000 device.

And $30,000 of rigging equipment.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghostface147 Avatar
ghostface147
10 minutes ago at 07:50 am

If they attach this with an usb charger during recording of the whole game. I suspect you will hear a static noise this generation phones exhibit during the recording because Apple saved pennies on proper shielding.
What noise? I don’t hear anything on my 17 pro max.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghostface147 Avatar
ghostface147
12 minutes ago at 07:48 am
I doubt this is going to be an iPhone on a tripod. Surely it will have accessories attached to it for better zoom and clarity.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ayephoner Avatar
ayephoner
17 minutes ago at 07:43 am

Why?
To showcase the capability of the device. Isn't that clear?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
dbc34
18 minutes ago at 07:42 am

Why?
I’m interested in seeing the results. Are you not curious?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ikramerica Avatar
ikramerica
23 minutes ago at 07:37 am
Why?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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