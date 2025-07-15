iPhone 17 Models Likely to Support 25W Wireless Third-Party Chargers

Apple's forthcoming iPhone 17 models are likely to support up to 25W wireless charging using a variety of third-party MagSafe charging accessories, thanks to compatibility with the next-generation Qi 2.2 wireless charging standard.



Currently, iPhones featuring MagSafe use Qi 2, the Wireless Power Consortium's (WPC) widely supported second-generation charging standard. With third-party chargers, Qi 2 maxes out at 15W – although iPhone 16 models do support upgraded 25W MagSafe charging using an official 30W Apple charger.

That limitation is likely to change with the iPhone 17 models, which are expected to support Qi 2.2, based on regulatory filings for updated MagSafe Chargers on Taiwan's NCC certification website. It was originally believed – and widely reported – that the WPC's Qi 2.2 standard would support up to 50W output. However, this turned out to be based on incorrect information. Qi 2.2 officially supports up to 25W.



Expect iPhone-compatible third-party Qi 2.2 chargers to become increasingly prevalent as we edge closer to the launch of the iPhone 17 lineup in September. For example, Ugreen has already announced its MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank, which it says is the first in the world to receive official Qi 2.2 certification from the WPC. The power bank is set to launch across the US, Europe, and Southeast Asian markets in the third quarter of this year.

In addition to faster charging, Qi 2.2 offers improved magnetic alignment and charging efficiency compared to its predecessor. The standard also features backward compatibility with older Qi chargers.