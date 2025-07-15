iPhone 17 Models Likely to Support 25W Wireless Third-Party Chargers

by

Apple's forthcoming iPhone 17 models are likely to support up to 25W wireless charging using a variety of third-party MagSafe charging accessories, thanks to compatibility with the next-generation Qi 2.2 wireless charging standard.

iPhone 17 Pro Lower Logo Magsafe
Currently, iPhones featuring MagSafe use Qi 2, the Wireless Power Consortium's (WPC) widely supported second-generation charging standard. With third-party chargers, Qi 2 maxes out at 15W – although iPhone 16 models do support upgraded 25W MagSafe charging using an official 30W Apple charger.

That limitation is likely to change with the iPhone 17 models, which are expected to support Qi 2.2, based on regulatory filings for updated MagSafe Chargers on Taiwan's NCC certification website. It was originally believed – and widely reported – that the WPC's Qi 2.2 standard would support up to 50W output. However, this turned out to be based on incorrect information. Qi 2.2 officially supports up to 25W.

ugreen magflow 25w power bank
Expect iPhone-compatible third-party Qi 2.2 chargers to become increasingly prevalent as we edge closer to the launch of the iPhone 17 lineup in September. For example, Ugreen has already announced its MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank, which it says is the first in the world to receive official Qi 2.2 certification from the WPC. The power bank is set to launch across the US, Europe, and Southeast Asian markets in the third quarter of this year.

In addition to faster charging, Qi 2.2 offers improved magnetic alignment and charging efficiency compared to its predecessor. The standard also features backward compatibility with older Qi chargers.

Related Roundups: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro
Tag: MagSafe Guide
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

apple tv 4k new orange

New Apple TV Expected Later This Year With These New Features

Saturday July 12, 2025 3:09 pm PDT by
A new Apple TV is expected to be released later this year, and a handful of new features and changes have been rumored for the device. Below, we recap what to expect from the next Apple TV, according to rumors. Rumors Faster Wi-Fi Support The next Apple TV will be equipped with Apple's own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He said the chip supports ...
Read Full Article156 comments
iphone 16 pro ghost hand

5 Reasons to Skip This Year's iPhone 17 Pro

Thursday July 10, 2025 4:54 am PDT by
Apple will launch its new iPhone 17 series in two months, and the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to get a new design for the rear casing and the camera area. But more significant changes to the lineup are not expected until next year, when the iPhone 18 models arrive. If you're thinking of trading in your iPhone for this year's latest, consider the following features rumored to be coming...
Read Full Article112 comments
iPhone 17 Pro in Hand Feature Lowgo

iPhone 17 Pro Coming Soon With These 16 New Features

Friday July 11, 2025 12:40 pm PDT by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are only two months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models. Latest Rumors These rumors surfaced in June and July:A redesigned Dynamic Island: It has been rumored that all iPhone 17 models will have a redesigned Dynamic Island interface — it might ...
Read Full Article
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Complications

Apple Watch Ultra 3: What to Expect

Sunday July 13, 2025 10:30 am PDT by
The long wait for an Apple Watch Ultra 3 is nearly over, and a handful of new features and changes have been rumored for the device. Below, we recap what to expect from the Apple Watch Ultra 3:Satellite connectivity for sending and receiving text messages when Wi-Fi and cellular coverage is unavailable 5G support, up from LTE on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 Likely a wide-angle OLED display that ...
Read Full Article100 comments
iphone 16 pro pro max

iPhone 17 Pro Models With BOE Displays Will Be Sold in China Only

Thursday July 10, 2025 11:59 pm PDT by
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models with displays made by BOE will be sold exclusively in China, according to a new report. Last week, it emerged that Chinese display manufacturer BOE was aggressively ramping up its OLED production capacity for future iPhone models as part of a plan to recapture a major role in Apple's supply chain. Now, tech news aggregator Jukan Choi reports...
Read Full Article14 comments
top stories 2025 07 12

Top Stories: iPhone 17 Pro Rumors, iOS 26 Beta 3, and More

Saturday July 12, 2025 6:00 am PDT by
The iOS 26 public beta release is quickly approaching, while developers have recently gotten their hands on a third round of betas that has seen Apple continue to tweak features, design, and functionality. We're also continuing to hear rumors about the iPhone 17 lineup that is now just about right around the corner, while Apple's latest big-budget film appears to be taking off, so read on...
Read Full Article1 comments

Top Rated Comments

JohnRckr Avatar
JohnRckr
19 minutes ago at 09:26 am
What a time to be alive.
Meanwhile Chinese manufacturers do 50W+
No wonder EU and US banned them, they could never keep up otherwise.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chachawpi Avatar
chachawpi
1 hour ago at 08:40 am

Even the new MagSafe on iPhone 16 pro max doesn’t charge any faster with a 30w plug, I’ve never had the same speed with usb c vs wireless, it was marketing, I have the new MagSafe 25w one and a Apple 30w brick and it’s like the older one
Wireless charging seems like an inefficient gimmick to me. The battery also gets hotter than with wired charging which can affect the lifespan.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
goonie4life9 Avatar
goonie4life9
1 hour ago at 08:45 am
Wooo, it‘s time to get stoked for the the FASTEST wireless charging ever available on an iPhone. This is a game-changing feature that takes this to a whole new level. Apple can’t wait to see the incredible things customers are able to do with the best-in-class wireless charging. Apple thinks you’re gonna love it!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
1 hour ago at 08:46 am

Wireless charging seems like an inefficient gimmick to me. The battery also gets hotter than with wired charging which can affect the lifespan.
I don't get it either, but I still charge my 16 pro overnight with a 5w from who-knows-when. ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ab2c4 Avatar
ab2c4
44 minutes ago at 09:01 am
I'm fine with my wired 5w charging brick.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
33 minutes ago at 09:12 am

Even the new MagSafe on iPhone 16 pro max doesn’t charge any faster with a 30w plug, I’ve never had the same speed with usb c vs wireless, it was marketing, I have the new MagSafe 25w one and a Apple 30w brick and it’s like the older one
The new MagSafe is 25w. The issue is that wireless charging generates more heat, because physics. So it doesn't and will never charge as quickly as wired charging.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments