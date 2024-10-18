iPhone 17 Pro Models Again Rumored to Feature 48MP Telephoto Camera, 12GB of RAM, and More

While the iPhone 17 Pro models are still nearly a year away from launching, analyst Jeff Pu has already outlined his expectations for the devices.



In a research note with investment bank Haitong International this week, Pu reiterated his previous claim that both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a 48-megapixel Telephoto rear camera and a 24-megapixel front camera. Both the Telephoto and front cameras shoot at 12 megapixels on iPhone 16 Pro models.

He also expects the iPhone 17 Pro models to be equipped with 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB in iPhone 16 Pro models. This increase in memory would contribute to improved performance for Apple Intelligence and multitasking.

The analyst continues to believe that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a "much narrowed Dynamic Island," as a result of the device adopting a smaller "metalens" for the Face ID system. This would be the first size reduction for the Dynamic Island since it debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022.

Pu outlined a few less-surprising details that are apparently planned for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, including unchanged 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes for the devices, respectively. He also expects the devices to have an A19 Pro chip manufactured with TSMC's same 3nm process as used for the A18 Pro chip.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 Pro models in September 2025, alongside a regular iPhone 17 and an all-new, slimmer "iPhone 17 Air."