All 15 New iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Colors Revealed in Latest Leak

We may finally have a definitive list of all color options for the iPhone 17 series, ahead of the devices launching in September.

iPhone 17 ColorsA few of the alleged iPhone 17 Pro color options (MacRumors concept)

In a report for Macworld today, Filipe Espósito said he obtained an "internal document" that allegedly reveals all of the color options for the upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

The report includes mockups of the color options, along with Pantone numbers.

Below, we have listed all of the alleged color options, many of which were already leaked by "Majin Bu" and Sonny Dickson.

iPhone 17

Black and White remain as classic color options, complemented by four new options, including a Steel Gray twist on Space Gray:

  • Black
  • White
  • Steel Gray
  • Green
  • Purple
  • Light Blue

iPhone 17 Air

Light Blue will be an even lighter shade of blue on the iPhone 17 Air compared to the iPhone 17, according to the report. For the iPhone 17 Air, the color option will apparently be similar to the MacBook Air's Sky Blue finish:

  • Black
  • White
  • Light Blue
  • Light Gold

iPhone 17 Pro

An all-new Orange color is the highlight, while Dark Blue could be similar to the iPhone 15 Pro's Blue Titanium finish from two years ago:

  • Black
  • White
  • Gray
  • Dark Blue
  • Orange

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The same color options as the iPhone 17 Pro:

  • Black
  • White
  • Gray
  • Dark Blue
  • Orange

As always, the appearance of these colors will vary based on lighting conditions.

All in all, three sources now agree on the above color options for the iPhone 17 series, so it seems pretty likely that this is what we are getting this year.

Less than two months to go.

Top Rated Comments

Mactech20 Avatar
Mactech20
30 minutes ago at 07:00 am
Orange iPhone you say?

Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
39 minutes ago at 06:52 am
That’s not orange. More like salmon-copper

Edit: The actual Pantone color:



Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TechRunner Avatar
TechRunner
36 minutes ago at 06:54 am
If it's an actual orange color it would be pretty cool, especially if it's a bit deeper shade than the render.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
justiny Avatar
justiny
19 minutes ago at 07:12 am
Please bring back the green.

Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
VisceralRealist Avatar
VisceralRealist
19 minutes ago at 07:12 am
I'm glad we're back to calling them "colors" rather than "colorways".

Interesting that the Pro will have more color options than the Air. It's certainly being presented as a "third option" rather than simply a variant of the base model (like the Plus or the Mini).
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
39 minutes ago at 06:51 am
Dark blue or orange for me.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
