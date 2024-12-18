iPhone 17 Pro Rumored to Stick With 'Triangular' Camera Design
Contrary to recent reports, the iPhone 17 Pro will not feature a horizontal camera layout, according to the leaker known as "Instant Digital."
In a new post on Weibo, the leaker said that a source has confirmed that while the appearance of the back of the iPhone 17 Pro has indeed changed, the layout of the three cameras is "still triangular," rather than the "horizontal bar spread on the internet now." The news contradicts other recent supply chain information coming out of China, which claimed "the module is of this elongated oval shape."
The iPhone 11 Pro's "triangular" camera layout was a marked shift from previous models, which featured a more traditional vertical camera layout. Apple's decision to switch to a new design was mainly driven by the need to accommodate a third camera in the form of a new Ultra Wide camera, along with improved sensors and optics. The introduction of the new camera bump set a new aesthetic standard for subsequent models, influencing the design of later releases right up to today's iPhone 16.
Regardless, it looks like the design of the iPhone 17 Pro is set to change considerably. Late last month, The Information's Wayne Ma claimed that the rear of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a "rectangular camera bump made of aluminum rather than traditional 3D glass," while the bottom half will continue to be made of glass to support wireless charging.
Instant Digital has a mixed track record for Apple rumors, but has provided some strikingly accurate information, such as the imminent launch of 2023's Yellow iPhone 14, the frosted back glass of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the Apple Watch Series 9 as a minor refresh, spatial video capture on the iPhone 15 Pro, the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro's landscape front-facing camera, the M4 iPad Pro's nano-texture display option, the iPhone 16 Pro's battery capacities, and continued Apple Watch band compatibility through the Apple Watch Series 10. As a result, their reports are worth taking seriously.
