iPhone 17 Pro Models Rumored to Feature Aluminum Frame Instead of Titanium Frame

by

Over the years, Apple has switched from an aluminum frame to a stainless steel frame to a titanium frame for its highest-end iPhones. And now, it has been rumored that Apple will go back to using aluminum for three out of four iPhone 17 models.

iphone 17 pro asherdipps
In an investor note with research firm GF Securities, obtained by MacRumors this week, Apple supply chain analyst Jeff Pu said the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will all be equipped with aluminum frames. Interestingly, though, he expects Apple's rumored iPhone 17 Air model to have a titanium frame.

This would be a notable change for the Pro models, as all of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have titanium frames, resulting in the devices weighing less than iPhone 14 Pro models with heavier stainless steel frames.

Aluminum frames were already rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models once before.

Pu said Apple plans to use aluminum for the iPhone 17 Pro models due to environmental considerations. Aluminum generally has a lower carbon footprint compared to titanium, and Apple is aiming to achieve carbon neutrality for all of its products and supply chain by 2030. Following in the footsteps of the Apple Watch, and the latest Mac mini, perhaps some iPhone 17 models will be advertised as Apple's first carbon-neutral iPhones.

It is unclear why the iPhone 17 Air would have a titanium frame, as aluminum is lighter than titanium, which would be fitting for the device's thin and light design. We may have a partial explanation, though. Last year, fellow Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the iPhone 17 Air's frame would use a mix of titanium and aluminum, with a lower amount of titanium compared to the iPhone 15 Pro models. Apple surely has its reasons here, so hopefully we will find out more details before the iPhone 17 series is unveiled in September.

Related Roundups: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro
Tag: Jeff Pu

Popular Stories

iOS 18

iOS 18.4 Coming Next Week With These New Features for Your iPhone

Friday February 14, 2025 6:18 am PST by
The first iOS 18.4 beta for iPhones should be just around the corner, and the update is expected to include many new features and changes. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects the iOS 18.4 beta to be released by next week. Below, we outline what to expect from iOS 18.4 so far. Apple Intelligence for Siri Siri is expected to get several enhancements powered by Apple Intelligence on iOS...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 Roundup Feature 2

iPhone Design to Change 'Significantly' This Year

Monday February 17, 2025 7:09 am PST by
Apple is set to "significantly change" the iPhone's design language later this year, according to a Weibo leaker. In a new post, the user known "Digital Chat Station" said that the iPhone's design is "starting to change significantly" this year. The "iPhone 17 Air" reportedly features a "horizontal, bar-shaped" design on the rear, likely referring to an elongated camera bump. On the other...
Read Full Article237 comments
apple launch feb 2025 alt

What to Expect From the 'Apple Launch' Next Week

Thursday February 13, 2025 11:48 am PST by
Apple has yet to announce any new devices this year, but that could change starting next week. Apple CEO Tim Cook today said to "get ready" for a "launch" on Wednesday, February 19. "Get ready to meet the newest member of the family," said Cook, in a social media post. The post includes an #AppleLaunch hashtag, along with a short video featuring an animated Apple logo inside of a circle....
Read Full Article83 comments
Apple Maps 2024

Apple Maps Might Start Showing Ads

Sunday February 16, 2025 7:22 am PST by
Apple is "exploring" the idea of showing search ads in the Apple Maps app, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Back in 2022, Gurman said software engineering was "already underway" to display ads in the Apple Maps app, but Apple did not move forward with the idea at the time. Today, he said Apple is "giving this notion more thought" again. This time around, he said Apple has yet to...
Read Full Article441 comments
Tim Cook Apple Park

10+ Announcements Apple Could Have Rolled Into a February Event

Saturday February 15, 2025 8:00 am PST by
Apple appears to have enough upcoming product announcements to justify a full event this month, yet all signs indicate these reveals will be handled through a series of press releases instead. There are a multitude of rumors from reliable sources about specific announcements in the coming weeks, so here's everything that Apple could have feasibly included in a hypothetical February event: ...
Read Full Article93 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech

iPhone 17 Pro With All-New Camera Bar Design Allegedly Revealed

Thursday February 13, 2025 5:49 pm PST by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 Pro will feature three rear cameras arranged in a familiar triangular layout, but the cameras will be housed in an all-new rectangular camera bar with rounded corners, according to YouTube channel Front Page Tech. iPhone 17 Pro camera design render created by Asher for Front Page Tech In a video uploaded today, Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser said the camera ...
Read Full Article272 comments
m2 pro mac mini

Apple is Now Selling a Refurbished Mac Mini for Just $319 (!)

Saturday February 15, 2025 9:58 am PST by
A few days ago, we reported that Apple's refurbished Mac mini pricing had a problem, and it appears that Apple has taken note. Apple was offering a refurbished Mac mini with the M2 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage for $559, which was $50 more than a refurbished Mac mini with the M4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. All other key specifications were equal. That's no longer...
Read Full Article166 comments
iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

Apple's Next iPhone SE Launching on Wednesday - Here's What We Know

Friday February 14, 2025 4:04 pm PST by
Apple CEO Tim Cook teased an Apple announcement that's coming on Wednesday, February 19, and it's looking like that mystery announcement will be the next-generation iPhone SE. We've been hearing about the iPhone SE 4 for quite some time now, and we essentially know everything to expect. If you want a sneak peek at what's coming, read on. Naming Apple first introduced the iPhone SE in...
Read Full Article171 comments

Top Rated Comments

sniffies Avatar
sniffies
43 minutes ago at 12:02 pm
Aluminum -> Steel -> Titanium -> Aluminum

Leather -> FineWoven -> Leather
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThisIsMike Avatar
ThisIsMike
39 minutes ago at 12:07 pm
"It is unclear why the iPhone 17 Air would have a titanium frame..."

Well, let's see, titanium bends less easily than aluminum, and the iPhone "air" is going to be particularly thin, where rigidity and resistance to bending might be a particular concern, so might that perhaps be the very non-mysterious reason?
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
42 minutes ago at 12:04 pm
Hmm, I know it's just a render... but goodness that camera "area" ... is just hideous
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Compote Avatar
Compote
41 minutes ago at 12:04 pm
The reason is money and taking back features to create differenciation when there's no more value to add to newer models.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Innovati0n Avatar
Innovati0n
39 minutes ago at 12:06 pm
So the Samsung Galaxy S26 won't have titanium this means either.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
41 minutes ago at 12:04 pm
That's fine. Close to 90% of people use a case and don't care, and a good 90% of the remaining 10% couldn't find titanium and aluminum on a periodic table, and have no idea what the difference is.

That said, that render looks awful.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments