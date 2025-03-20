Latest iPhone 17 Pro Dummies Highlight Apple's New Part-Glass Design

Seasoned leaker Sonny Dickson has shared more dummy models of Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series, with the latest lot revealing a noticeable shift in Apple's iPhone Pro model design that goes beyond the much-talked-about new rear camera bar.



Dickson points out that the iPhone 17 Pro dummy models feature an outlined area on the back, beginning just below the camera module and extending to the bottom of the chassis. Dickson says this is "where the glass will change."

According to Chinese leaker Fixed Focus Digital, the iPhone 17 Pro models will use a combination of materials — specifically, a glass section for the logo area integrated into an overall metal chassis. This explains the red areas on the iPhone 17 Pro models we saw in a previous CAD image.

According to The Information, Apple has chosen a half glass, half aluminum build for its high-end devices to increase durability. The glass would allow wireless charging to continue to be available, but a partial aluminum frame would be less prone to breakage.



Apple's current iPhone 16 Pro models feature a titanium chassis – a change Apple touted as a key upgrade when it debuted with the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro. With the introduction of the ‌iPhone 17‌ lineup, Apple is reportedly planning to bring the entire selection of devices back to aluminum.

Consistent with rumors and previous CAD images, the dummies depict Apple's embrace of an elongated horizontal camera module along the top of the back of the iPhone 17 Pro models and the iPhone 17 Air, but not on the regular model. The dummies also appear to have a smoother transition between the edges of the camera bump and the back cover, reportedly owing to Apple's use of a new glass-and-metal splicing material process.

Today's dummies also indicate that all iPhone 17 models – including the all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air – will feature MagSafe. The new design will constitute one of the most significant visual changes to Apple's high-end ‌iPhone‌ models in recent years. The new lineup is expected to arrive in September.