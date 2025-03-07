iPhone 17 Pro Max Said to Be Thicker to Accommodate Larger Battery

Apple has increased the thickness of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max compared to the current generation iPhone 16 Pro Max, claims the Chinese leaker known as Ice Universe.



Apple is said to have increased the depth of the iPhone 17 Pro Max to 8.725mm, up from 8.25mm on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which would be a 0.475mm difference in thickness. The increase "surely means a larger battery," according to the leaker. Apart from depth, the iPhone 17 Pro Max's frame reportedly remains unchanged, and is otherwise identical to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Up until now, we have not heard any rumors about a battery life increase for the iPhone 17 Pro Max or a change in dimensions, so if Ice Universe's information is accurate, this would be a new development.

iPhone 17 Pro‌ models are expected to have a large rectangular camera bump with rounded corners, though Apple apparently plans to stick with a triangular arrangement for the rear camera lenses.

Apple's premium devices are also rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame. The back of the devices will supposedly also have a new "part-aluminum, part-glass" design.

Ice Universe also claimed today that the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Apple's all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air share identical dimensions apart from the differing thickness of the devices.