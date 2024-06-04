iOS 18 Beta Available Next Week With These 25 New Features Expected

by

iOS 18 is just days away, with Apple set to unveil the software update during its WWDC keynote on June 10. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone, with more details outlined in our rumor recap below.

iOS 18 WWDC 24 Feature 2
The first beta of iOS 18 should be made available to members of the Apple Developer Program immediately after the WWDC keynote, and a public beta will likely follow in July. The update should be widely released to all users in September, and it is rumored that it will be compatible with the same list of iPhone models as iOS 17.

Here are some of the key new features and changes rumored or previewed for iOS 18 so far:

For even more rumors, read our iOS 18 roundup.

Related Roundup: iOS 18

Popular Stories

apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

Gurman: No Hardware at WWDC, Next Apple TV No Longer Coming Soon

Sunday June 2, 2024 6:59 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman does not expect Apple to announce any new hardware during its WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10. "There's no hardware slated to be announced at WWDC, unless Apple unexpectedly previews a new device launching later (to be clear: I don't expect that)," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. Notably, Gurman now says a new Apple TV model "isn't imminent," despite...
Read Full Article272 comments
General Apps Messages

Exclusive: iOS 18 to Add Text Effects to iMessage

Friday May 31, 2024 9:17 am PDT by
Apple plans to add a new text effects feature to the Messages app on iOS 18, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. While it is already possible to send iMessages with bubble effects or full-screen effects, such as invisible ink or confetti, the text effects would allow you to animate individual words within a message. With the Messages app set to gain RCS support on iOS 18, ...
Read Full Article61 comments
maxresdefault

Sonos Ace Headphones vs. AirPods Max

Monday June 3, 2024 6:01 am PDT by
Sonos in May decided to get into the headphone market with the launch of the Sonos Ace headphones. The $449 Sonos Ace headphones have some enticing design elements and features you won't see in Apple's headphones, so we thought we'd compare them to the $549 AirPods Max to see which is ultimately better. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In terms of design, both the...
Read Full Article73 comments
macbook air bb blue

Best Buy and Amazon Introduce Steep Discounts on M2 and M3 MacBook Air [Updated]

Saturday June 1, 2024 9:31 am PDT by
Best Buy has a huge collection of discounts on Apple's MacBook Air this weekend, including both the previous generation M2 models from 2022 and the brand new M3 computers that launched this year. In regards to the M2 models, you'll find the best deals at Amazon. M2 MacBook Air Amazon today has every model of the 2022 13-inch MacBook Air available for $170 off, representing new all-time low...
Read Full Article41 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Front Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Could Break Record for Thinnest Bezels on a Smartphone

Monday June 3, 2024 2:23 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models will have the thinnest bezels of any smartphone, beating the screen border thinness of even its latest iPhone 15 Pro devices. That's according to the leaker known as "Ice Universe," who has divulged accurate information about Apple's plans in the past. According to multiple sources, despite minimal design changes, both iPhone 16 Pro models will increase...
Read Full Article136 comments

Top Rated Comments

ghanwani Avatar
ghanwani
29 minutes ago at 10:02 am
AI, AI, more AI, even more AI. Sadly, I think the biggest success in AI will be with scammers. They are about to get much more sophisticated and tools like voice recognition to infer identity are going to be rendered useless. We already know how secure email addresses and phone numbers are. The desperation to release AI and "make hay while the sun shines" will result security holes galore.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
28 minutes ago at 10:03 am
Half of those AI features don’t sound like they would require a „Pro“ exclusive iPhone, especially since 3rd party apps do it just fine already
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
16 minutes ago at 10:15 am

Wish they would get with the times and allow push on their mail app for Google.
I think that's on Google's end. I remember before Google came out with their Gmail app, the native Mail app on iPhone had push with Gmail. I refer to the period staring from iPhone 3GS or so to I don't know when. Then Google came out with their own app and some time after that push was no longer available on the native app. Google probably stopped supporting it to make people use the Gmail app, but that's just my guess.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hails09 Avatar
Hails09
27 minutes ago at 10:03 am
Oh good I can’t wait
Beta 1 is always the best diving into it to see what new features have been released & then for it to get refined every 2 weeks to September can’t wait.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
23 minutes ago at 10:07 am
Is it still worth watching that keynote with all those rumors lately?
I will stay on ios17 longer than usual that is for sure
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KurtWilde Avatar
KurtWilde
15 minutes ago at 10:16 am

Wish they would get with the times and allow push on their mail app for Google.
Isn’t that a google caused limitation?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments