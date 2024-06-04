iOS 18 Beta Available Next Week With These 25 New Features Expected
iOS 18 is just days away, with Apple set to unveil the software update during its WWDC keynote on June 10. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone, with more details outlined in our rumor recap below.
The first beta of iOS 18 should be made available to members of the Apple Developer Program immediately after the WWDC keynote, and a public beta will likely follow in July. The update should be widely released to all users in September, and it is rumored that it will be compatible with the same list of iPhone models as iOS 17.
Here are some of the key new features and changes rumored or previewed for iOS 18 so far:
- Apple Maps: Custom routes and topographic maps.
- Apple Music: Auto-generated playlists and smarter song transitions.
- Apple News: AI-generated news article summaries.
- Calculator: Several new features, including a sidebar that lists recent calculations, an improved interface for converting units, integration with the Notes app, and more. The app will finally be available on iPads.
- Calendar: Deeper integration with the Reminders app.
- CarPlay: New accessibility features, including Sound Recognition.
- Control Center: Updated interface, including a revamped music widget and improved controls for HomeKit accessories.
- Fitness: The app will be "overhauled" on iOS 18.
- Freeform: A new "Scenes" function.
- Health: New features powered by AI, but no specific details are known yet.
- Home Screen: Place app icons anywhere on the grid and change colors of app icons.
- Keynote and Pages: AI-powered features for auto-generating slides in Keynote, writing faster in Pages, and more.
- Magnifier: A new Reader Mode, and the option to easily launch Detection Mode with the Action button on newer iPhone models.
- Mail: Suggested replies to emails.
- Messages: RCS support, per-word effects, suggested replies, custom emoji, message recaps, and new Tapback icons.
- Notes: A built-in audio recording tool, audio transcriptions, and the ability to display mathematical notation.
- Notifications: AI-generated notification summaries.
- Photos: AI-powered photo retouching.
- Safari: Browsing assistant that can summarize web pages, and a "Web Eraser" tool.
- Settings: A revamped interface with improved search, and new accessibility features.
- Shortcuts: Automate complex tasks more easily.
- Siri: A smarter ChatGPT-inspired version of Siri with more per-app controls (in 2025).
- Spotlight: More intelligent search results and improved sorting.
- Voice Memos: Audio transcriptions.
