iOS 18 Beta Available Next Week With These 25 New Features Expected

iOS 18 is just days away, with Apple set to unveil the software update during its WWDC keynote on June 10. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone, with more details outlined in our rumor recap below.



The first beta of iOS 18 should be made available to members of the Apple Developer Program immediately after the WWDC keynote, and a public beta will likely follow in July. The update should be widely released to all users in September, and it is rumored that it will be compatible with the same list of iPhone models as iOS 17.

Here are some of the key new features and changes rumored or previewed for iOS 18 so far:



For even more rumors, read our iOS 18 roundup.