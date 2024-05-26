Gurman: iOS 18 Will Allow Users to Recolor App Icons and Place Them Anywhere

Apple's iOS 18 update will introduce new features for further customizing the iPhone's home screen, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman claimed that Apple will allow users to change the color of app icons in ‌iOS 18‌. For example, "you can make all your social icons blue or finance-related ones green." This kind of home screen customization is currently only possible by creating single-action shortcuts with a custom icon that serve to launch an app.

Gurman also corroborated previous reports that ‌iOS 18‌ will allow users to place apps anywhere on the home screen's grid. This will enable users to arrange icons more freely, similar to how widgets can currently be placed.

‌iOS 18‌ is expected to be previewed alongside Apple's other major software updates at WWDC in June, before officially releasing to the public in the fall.