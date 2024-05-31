iOS 18 and macOS 15 to Feature Refreshed Settings App

by

With the upcoming iOS 18 and macOS 15 updates, Apple plans to streamline the Settings app, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman confirmed today. He said that while it's not a "huge deal," there are some changes planned.

iOS 18 WWDC 24 Feature 1
The Settings app on iPhone and iPad and the System Settings on Macs will get an updated UI with a "reorganized, cleaner layout" that's simpler to navigate. Search in the Settings app is also set to improve, and that's been a major issue with prior versions of iOS and macOS.

On iOS specifically, searching for an option in the Settings app often returns no results or the wrong result. A search for "Charging Optimization," a setting on the iPhone 15 Pro models, does not bring up the interface, for example. There are several other smaller settings options that are similarly inaccessible when searching.

Part of the changes planned for ‌iOS 18‌ and ‌macOS 15‌ include major updates to Spotlight and search throughout the operating systems, as well as an overhauled version of Siri that is able to control all individual features in apps. Combined, these updates should make it easier to get to some of the more hidden settings on Apple devices.

A prior rumor suggested that Apple would overhaul the macOS System Settings app, introducing rearranged menus and app UIs in an update that will be the biggest since the Settings app was refreshed in macOS Ventura. On the Mac, Apple is said to be using an organizational system focused on "priority and overall importance," and the same changes could be made on iOS as well.

The Notifications and Sound categories in System Settings will be moved lower in the list, with General settings moved up under Network settings. Wallpaper and Displays will join General settings, and Privacy and Security will be paired with Touch ID and Password.

Apple is also planning to refresh the Control Center on ‌iOS 18‌ and Apple has been testing the changes internally, but specific updates are unclear at this time.

More on the features that are coming to iOS and macOS can be found in our iOS 18 and macOS 15 roundups, which are updated regularly with all of the new rumors that we've heard.

The 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference keynote is set to take place on Monday, June 10, with Apple unveiling ‌iOS 18‌, ‌macOS 15‌, and also iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, visionOS 2, and watchOS 11.

Related Roundups: iOS 18, macOS 15

Popular Stories

airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New AirPods Pro 2 Firmware

Tuesday May 28, 2024 11:46 am PDT by
Apple today released new firmware update for both the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Pro 2. The new firmware is version 6F7, up from the 6B34 firmware released in November. Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware beyond "bug fixes and other improvements," so it is unclear what's new in the update. Apple does not give...
Read Full Article80 comments
wwdc 2024 main image feature

Apple Confirms Time for June 10 WWDC Keynote, Shares Full Schedule

Tuesday May 28, 2024 10:21 am PDT by
Apple today shared details on the schedule that it has prepared for the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference, which is set to take place from June 10 to June 14. While WWDC always includes a keynote, Apple has confirmed that it will be held on June 10 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple is expected to announce iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2, and at this time,...
Read Full Article82 comments
apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

Apple TV: The Latest Rumors About a New Model and Possible $99 Price

Wednesday May 29, 2024 8:06 am PDT by
It has been over a year and a half since the current Apple TV was released, so you may be wondering when a new model will be released. Below, we recap rumors about the next-generation Apple TV, including new features and lower pricing. The current Apple TV 4K was introduced in October 2022. Key new features compared to the previous model from 2021 include a faster A15 Bionic chip, a larger...
Read Full Article177 comments
Apple CarPlay Dash

What to Expect From CarPlay on iOS 18

Wednesday May 29, 2024 7:30 am PDT by
iOS 18 will be unveiled at Apple's annual developers conference WWDC in less than two weeks, and the update will include some new features for CarPlay. Below, we recap new accessibility features that Apple recently previewed for CarPlay, and discuss the current status of the promised next-generation CarPlay. The first beta of iOS 18 will likely be made available to members of the Apple...
Read Full Article68 comments
Apple iPhone 15 Pro lineup Action button 230912

Apple Green-Lights iPhone 16 Pro Display Production

Tuesday May 28, 2024 5:13 am PDT by
Samsung Display and LG Display have been granted approval for mass production of OLED screens for Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models, Korea's The Elec reports. Both suppliers apparently received approval earlier this month, paving the way for the commencement of mass production of screens for the iPhone 16 Pro models. While Samsung Display will supply OLED screens for all four iPhone 16...
Read Full Article31 comments
maxresdefault

Report: These 10 New AI Features Are Coming in iOS 18

Sunday May 26, 2024 12:57 pm PDT by
iOS 18 and macOS 15 will offer an array of new AI features such as auto-generated emojis, suggested replies to emails and messages, and more, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. A significant portion of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is expected to focus on AI features. Writing his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman...
Read Full Article390 comments

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
1 hour ago at 01:25 pm
repeating myself, if it is changes to actually improve, great. Don't need another change for change sake (a la macOS setting "update")
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
1 hour ago at 01:28 pm

simpler to navigate
Hopefully that doesn’t mean “more taps to get anywhere”.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
1 hour ago at 01:30 pm

For the official announcement (if this does indeed come), every "improved" will need to be replaced with "infused with AI", of course.
Allegedly Improved.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Eorlas Avatar
Eorlas
1 hour ago at 01:31 pm
Settings on iOS doesn't bother me much at all, I think it's generally easy to find what I'm looking for.

macOS has taken on too much of the same style that iOS has, while having a very different user input, so it feels odd. I think it would benefit from a different style.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrENGLISH Avatar
MrENGLISH
56 minutes ago at 01:35 pm
I just want macOS settings panel to go back to the way it was for decades. Now it feels like I have to use the search function to find what I'm looking for.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avenged110 Avatar
Avenged110
54 minutes ago at 01:37 pm
I will be absolutely shocked if “cleaner” and “simpler to navigate” doesn’t translate to “more cumbersome and unintuitive,” considering Apple’s more recent history with such things.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments