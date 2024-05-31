iOS 18 and macOS 15 to Feature Refreshed Settings App

With the upcoming iOS 18 and macOS 15 updates, Apple plans to streamline the Settings app, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman confirmed today. He said that while it's not a "huge deal," there are some changes planned.



The Settings app on iPhone and iPad and the System Settings on Macs will get an updated UI with a "reorganized, cleaner layout" that's simpler to navigate. Search in the Settings app is also set to improve, and that's been a major issue with prior versions of iOS and macOS.

On iOS specifically, searching for an option in the Settings app often returns no results or the wrong result. A search for "Charging Optimization," a setting on the iPhone 15 Pro models, does not bring up the interface, for example. There are several other smaller settings options that are similarly inaccessible when searching.

Part of the changes planned for ‌iOS 18‌ and ‌macOS 15‌ include major updates to Spotlight and search throughout the operating systems, as well as an overhauled version of Siri that is able to control all individual features in apps. Combined, these updates should make it easier to get to some of the more hidden settings on Apple devices.

A prior rumor suggested that Apple would overhaul the macOS System Settings app, introducing rearranged menus and app UIs in an update that will be the biggest since the Settings app was refreshed in macOS Ventura. On the Mac, Apple is said to be using an organizational system focused on "priority and overall importance," and the same changes could be made on iOS as well.

The Notifications and Sound categories in System Settings will be moved lower in the list, with General settings moved up under Network settings. Wallpaper and Displays will join General settings, and Privacy and Security will be paired with Touch ID and Password.

Apple is also planning to refresh the Control Center on ‌iOS 18‌ and Apple has been testing the changes internally, but specific updates are unclear at this time.

More on the features that are coming to iOS and macOS can be found in our iOS 18 and macOS 15 roundups, which are updated regularly with all of the new rumors that we've heard.

The 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference keynote is set to take place on Monday, June 10, with Apple unveiling ‌iOS 18‌, ‌macOS 15‌, and also iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, visionOS 2, and watchOS 11.