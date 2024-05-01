iOS 18 Rumor: Calendar App to Feature Integration With Reminders App

by

Starting with iOS 18, the Calendar app on the iPhone will feature integration with the Reminders app, according to information obtained by AppleInsider.

Calendar and Reminders Feature
The report claims that iPhone users will be able to schedule and organize reminders directly within the Calendars app, without needing to open the Reminders app. Reminders are expected to be visible within the Day, Week, and Month calendar views.

The change will extend to the Mac with macOS 15, the report says.

The same publication recently reported that the Calculator and Notes app will also be integrated on iOS 18, and said that the update will include new Safari features such as "Intelligent Search" and "Web Eraser." We recently recapped iOS 18 rumors on a per-app basis, with new features also expected for Apple Music, Messages, and more.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 18, macOS 15, and other software updates during its WWDC keynote on June 10. The first betas of iOS 18 and macOS 15 will likely be made available to members of Apple's Developer Program immediately following the keynote, and the updates should be widely released in September.

Related Roundup: iOS 18
Tag: AppleInsider

Top Rated Comments

Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
1 hour ago at 10:46 am
Finally! It’s always annoyed me how much cross-over there is with these features, yet there was no integration. Potentially more of an Outlook scenario.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
1 hour ago at 10:44 am
All I want is the calendar app to show monthly view with what events I have showing not the dots it’s such a silly ui idea
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
atrisk Avatar
atrisk
59 minutes ago at 10:46 am
I want them to talk to each other! I think Reminders would be much more useful if I could add them in the calendar. I would love this! Also, I wish I could just make an email into a calendar item, with detection for meeting times and other info.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
robertcoogan Avatar
robertcoogan
1 hour ago at 10:43 am
Calculator and Notes merged? Why? That would just make me look for alternate apps that keep those functions separate.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TMRJIJ Avatar
TMRJIJ
1 hour ago at 10:45 am

Calculator and Notes merged? Why? That would just make me look for alternate apps that keep those functions separate.
You can still use them as separate apps
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vondo Avatar
vondo
1 hour ago at 10:45 am
"The change will extend to the Mac with macOS 15, the report says."

But not iPad OS 18. That's an iPad OS 19 feature, people.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
