iOS 18 Rumor: Calendar App to Feature Integration With Reminders App

Starting with iOS 18, the Calendar app on the iPhone will feature integration with the Reminders app, according to information obtained by AppleInsider.



The report claims that iPhone users will be able to schedule and organize reminders directly within the Calendars app, without needing to open the Reminders app. Reminders are expected to be visible within the Day, Week, and Month calendar views.

The change will extend to the Mac with macOS 15, the report says.

The same publication recently reported that the Calculator and Notes app will also be integrated on iOS 18, and said that the update will include new Safari features such as "Intelligent Search" and "Web Eraser." We recently recapped iOS 18 rumors on a per-app basis, with new features also expected for Apple Music, Messages, and more.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 18, macOS 15, and other software updates during its WWDC keynote on June 10. The first betas of iOS 18 and macOS 15 will likely be made available to members of Apple's Developer Program immediately following the keynote, and the updates should be widely released in September.