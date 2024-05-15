Apple Previews iOS 18's Upgraded Magnifier App With New Reader Mode

by

One of the new iOS 18 accessibility features that Apple previewed today is a Reader Mode in the Magnifier app, which will convert words in images to uniform lines of text. Apple did not provide any specific details about the feature, but it shared a screenshot showing that users will be able to change the font and have the text read aloud.

Magnifier Reader Mode Article
Apple also revealed that iOS 18 will allow iPhone users to easily launch the Magnifier app's Detection Mode with the Action button, which debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro models and is rumored to expand to the entire iPhone 16 lineup later this year. Detection Mode can identify and read aloud all text within an iPhone camera's field of view.

It is already possible to set the Action button to open the Magnifier app in general, so this will be an expansion of the app's integration with the button.

iOS 18 is expected to be unveiled at Apple's developers conference WWDC on June 10, and the update should be widely released in September.

steve123 Avatar
steve123
50 minutes ago at 10:11 am
Sounds good. I hope Apple gives some thought to providing a way to help people remote manage an elderly parents device. I would like to be able to prevent certain types of web sites and phishing and be able to see the screen of my Mom's phone or iPad remotely so I can help her when she encounters a problem. The only way at the moment is to have her point her phone camera at the screen of the iPad. But, this is confusing to her. If I could use ARD and iCloud to view and control the device, that would be ideal.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
phenste Avatar
phenste
51 minutes ago at 10:10 am
maaaaaaaan…Tim’s been Cookin!

I’m sorry I’ll see myself out
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DaniTheFox Avatar
DaniTheFox
7 minutes ago at 10:54 am

Damage control ... they are behind on AI integration and playing catch up.
No. Tomorrow is world accessibility day. That give them some tough what apple is doing in this area. And announce this now will not lower the event.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
