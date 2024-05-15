Apple Previews iOS 18's Upgraded Magnifier App With New Reader Mode

One of the new iOS 18 accessibility features that Apple previewed today is a Reader Mode in the Magnifier app, which will convert words in images to uniform lines of text. Apple did not provide any specific details about the feature, but it shared a screenshot showing that users will be able to change the font and have the text read aloud.



Apple also revealed that iOS 18 will allow iPhone users to easily launch the Magnifier app's Detection Mode with the Action button, which debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro models and is rumored to expand to the entire iPhone 16 lineup later this year. Detection Mode can identify and read aloud all text within an iPhone camera's field of view.

It is already possible to set the Action button to open the Magnifier app in general, so this will be an expansion of the app's integration with the button.

iOS 18 is expected to be unveiled at Apple's developers conference WWDC on June 10, and the update should be widely released in September.