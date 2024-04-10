iOS 18 May Feature All-New 'Safari Browsing Assistant'

It appears that iOS 18 will feature a new Safari browsing assistant, according to backend code on Apple's servers discovered by Nicolás Álvarez. MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris confirmed that the code exists, but not many details are known at this time.



Álvarez said it seems like the browsing assistant will use iCloud Private Relay's infrastructure to send relevant data to Apple in a privacy-focused manner.

A browsing assistant in Safari could be one of the new generative AI features that are rumored to be coming to the iPhone with iOS 18. Some other iPhone web browsers already offer AI tools, such as Arc Search, which can summarize web pages to provide concise information.

Apple is set to unveil iOS 18 during its WWDC keynote on June 10.

More details to follow…