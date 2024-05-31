Gurman: iOS 18 to Feature 'Updates' to Control Center
The upcoming iOS 18 update for the iPhone will include unspecified "updates" to Control Center, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
If that sounds familiar, it is because Control Center was rumored to be revamped on both iOS 15 and iOS 17, but neither update ended up introducing any significant changes to the feature, which provides quick access to system functions like Wi-Fi, display brightness, volume, and more. However, both of those rumors proved to be from unreliable sources for Apple leaks, whereas Gurman is a more reputable source.
MacRumors has learned that Apple has internally tested a redesigned Control Center for iOS 18, but we cannot confirm if these changes have been finalized.
Apple will unveil iOS 18 during its WWDC keynote on June 10, and the first beta should be made available to members of the Apple Developer Program immediately after the presentation. The first public beta of iOS 18 will likely follow in July, and the update should be widely released to all users with a compatible iPhone in September.
