iOS 18 Rumor: Notes App to Offer New Voice Memos and Math Features

iOS 18 will add a few new features to the Notes app related to voice memos and mathematics, according to information obtained by AppleInsider.



First, the report claims that iOS 18 will allow iPhone users to record voice memos directly within the Notes app, and these recordings could then be embedded in notes. Audio recordings can already be copy and pasted from the Voice Memos app into the Notes app for playback, but this step would no longer be necessary starting with iOS 18.

Second, the report claims that the Notes app will likely gain support for displaying mathematical notation on iOS 18, meaning that users would be able to add more types of mathematical equations to notes. This feature will allegedly have some kind of integration with the Calculator app, but the exact implementation is unclear.

The report also says macOS 15 will feature a redesigned Calculator app.

Apple will unveil iOS 18 at its annual developers conference WWDC, which runs from June 10 through June 14, and the update should be widely released in September. We recently recapped other new features and changes expected with iOS 18, including a more customizable Home Screen, Siri enhancements, and more.