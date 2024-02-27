iOS 18 Rumored to Be Compatible With These iPhone Models

iOS 18 will be compatible with the iPhone XR, and thereby also the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models with the same A12 Bionic chip, according to a post on X today from a private account with a proven track record of sharing build numbers for upcoming iOS updates.



The post was spotted by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, and it has since been deleted. However, this was likely because the account prefers to keep a low profile, and many of its previously-deleted posts contained accurate information.

If this rumor is accurate, iOS 18 would be compatible with the same iPhone models as iOS 17:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 at its annual developers conference WWDC in June, and the update should be released to all users with a compatible iPhone in September. So far, the update is rumored to include new generative AI functionality for Siri and more, RCS support in the Messages app, and design changes.

The same source expects iPadOS 18 to drop support for iPad models with the A10X Fusion chip.