Apple Confirms Time for June 10 WWDC Keynote, Shares Full Schedule

by

Apple today shared details on the schedule that it has prepared for the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference, which is set to take place from June 10 to June 14.

wwdc 2024 main image feature
While WWDC always includes a keynote, Apple has confirmed that it will be held on June 10 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple is expected to announce iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2, and at this time, we have not heard rumors of hardware.

Apple will follow the keynote with the Platforms State of the Union, and the Apple Design Awards are typically also held on the same day.

  • 10:00 a.m. PDT - Apple Keynote, which provides a first look at "groundbreaking updates" coming to Apple platforms later in the year.
  • 1:00 p.m. PDT - Platforms State of the Union, which will take a deeper dive into the latest advances across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, ‌visionOS‌, and watchOS, and new tools that will further empower Apple developers.

The keynote event will be available to stream on Apple's website, the Apple Developer App, the Apple TV app, and YouTube. The Platforms State of the Union will be available on the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

A select number of developers have been invited to a viewing party at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, and they will be able to watch the keynote and the Platforms State of the Union in person.

Throughout WWDC week, Apple is hosting online labs and consultations for developers to get advice on implementing the new features that Apple plans to announce at WWDC, plus there will be more than 100 technical sessions from Apple engineers, designers, and other experts.

Apple recommends that developers download the Apple Developer app to keep up with the WWDC announcements.

