iOS 18 Apple Music App to Get Smarter Song Transitions

With iOS 18 and macOS 15, the Apple Music app will gain smarter song transitions, reports AppleInsider. Apple is reportedly testing a new feature called "smart song transitions" that would be an improvement to the current crossfade option that comes into play when transitioning from one song to the next.



With smart song transitions, ‌Apple Music‌ users will be able to adjust the crossfade duration from 1 to 12 seconds. As it stands, crossfade bridges the gap between songs by lowering the volume of the song that's ending while increasing the volume of the new song, creating a successful transition without the music ever coming to an end.

AppleInsider says that Apple is also working on a new feature called "Passthrough" for ‌Apple Music‌ and QuickTime Player, but there is no information on what this feature is. The site suggests that it is related to Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

Similarly, Apple is said to be working on a "Spatial Gaming" feature internally, but there are also no details on what this might be.

‌iOS 18‌ is set to be unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference that will kick off on Monday, June 10.