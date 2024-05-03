iOS 18's Rumored AI Features for Siri, Spotlight, and More Revealed in New Report

by

Apple system features such as Siri and Spotlight Search are set to receive new AI features that work across apps like Messages, Mail, and Safari, AppleInsider reports.

Apple Silicon AI Optimized Feature Siri
Safari will apparently gain a text summarization tool called Intelligent Browsing that allows users to generate a short summary of any webpage, and ‌Siri‌ could gain a similar feature that works in the Messages app. Apple's AI technology can apparently analyze message content and generate responses. Spotlight search will be enhanced with more intelligent results and improved sorting, working across apps like Contacts and Calendar to generate responses.

Crucially, Apple's AI tools run-on device, with the ability to generate responses without any cloud-based processing, to maximize privacy and minimize delays. More advanced replies and summaries seem to require sever-side processing. Apple is widely expected to unveil the suite of AI features when it previews major updates to its operating systems at WWDC in June.

Related Roundup: iOS 18
Tags: AppleInsider, Artificial Intelligence

Top Rated Comments

currocj Avatar
currocj
42 minutes ago at 05:48 am
So will this require an iPhone 16 pro?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cardfan Avatar
cardfan
21 minutes ago at 06:10 am
Not sure how this helps me. Hopefully we can turn this nonsense off.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
17 minutes ago at 06:13 am

Not sure how this helps me. Hopefully we can turn this nonsense off.
Some like it, some dont. Always good to have the option.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Radin.Y Avatar
Radin.Y
45 minutes ago at 05:46 am
I was skeptical of the implementation of AI in iOS, but now it’s starting to feel more useful. Hopefully it won’t be buggy, and save Siri from itself!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
newyorksole Avatar
newyorksole
37 minutes ago at 05:54 am
I still haven’t personally used AI for anything and don’t know how I would even start considering I keep my devices pretty organized and it’s easy for me to search things myself.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
36 minutes ago at 05:55 am

Ah, cool. Like I’ve been able to do on my pixel 8 pro. I actually find it helpful, so I am hoping for the same helpful results on my fleet of apple devices.
Already available by 3rd parties as well. Even translates it. Yes, even on my old iPhone 12 from work but I am sure Apple will limit it to the iPhone 16 for on reason.

I am sure Apple is also going to make you pay for it via a iCloud subscription



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 18 Apple Music Messages and Notes Feature 1

iOS 18 Rumored to Add New Features to These 16 Apps on Your iPhone

Tuesday April 30, 2024 10:44 am PDT by
Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 during its WWDC keynote on June 10, and new features have already been rumored for many apps, including Apple Music, Apple Maps, Calculator, Messages, Notes, Safari, and others. Below, we recap iOS 18 rumors on a per-app basis, based on reports from MacRumors, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and others: Apple Maps: At least two new Apple Maps features are...
Read Full Article73 comments
apple watch ipad demo 1

Check Out This Apple Watch iPad Demo Unit From 2014

Wednesday May 1, 2024 1:46 pm PDT by
With the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch approaching, we thought it would be fun to take a look back at an interesting bit of Apple Watch history. After the Apple Watch was announced in 2014, and before it became available in 2015, Apple sent out custom Apple Watch iPad demo kiosks to retail stores. The Apple Watch and iPad units used for these devices were specially designed, had custom ...
Read Full Article42 comments
maxresdefault

Will the New iPad Pro Really Have the M4 Chip?

Wednesday May 1, 2024 8:30 am PDT by
While Apple's upcoming iPad Pro models have been expected to feature the M3 chip for over a year, recent reports have unexpectedly suggested that the new devices will instead feature the as-yet-unannounced M4 chip. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Last week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that he now believes there is a "strong possibility" that the upcoming iPad Pro ...
Read Full Article352 comments
ios 17 5 repair state

iOS 17.5 Includes 'Repair State' Option That Doesn't Require Turning Off Find My for Service

Tuesday April 30, 2024 1:24 pm PDT by
With iOS 17.5, Apple is adding a "Repair State" feature that is designed to allow an iPhone to be sent in for service without deactivating Find My and Activation Lock. The fourth iOS 17.5 beta that came out today adds a "Remove This Device" option for all devices in Find My, and using it with an iPhone puts that iPhone into the new Repair State. Right now, sending an iPhone to Apple to be...
Read Full Article37 comments
Apple CarPlay Dash

Report Examines GM's Controversial Move to Abandon Apple CarPlay

Wednesday May 1, 2024 4:53 am PDT by
An in-depth Bloomberg report today resurfaced General Motors' decision to replace Apple CarPlay with its own software. Last year, GM announced that it planned to forgo Apple CarPlay in its new electric vehicles, starting with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV. Instead, the automaker introduced a proprietary infotainment platform, aiming to control and customize the digital experience within its...
Read Full Article432 comments
Airpods Pro 2 Discount Feature Triad

Amazon's New Apple Sale Has Best-Ever Prices on AirPods Pro, Studio Display, Apple Pencil, and More

Tuesday April 30, 2024 7:31 am PDT by
Amazon today kicked off numerous discounts across multiple Apple products and accessories, the highlight being the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $179.99, down from $249.00. You'll also find deals on the Apple Pencil 2, AirTags, and Studio Display. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep...
Read Full Article7 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Announces 'Let Loose' Event on May 7 Amid Rumors of New iPads

Tuesday April 23, 2024 7:11 am PDT by
Apple has announced it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time), with a live stream to be available on Apple.com and on YouTube as usual. The event invitation has a tagline of "Let Loose" and shows an artistic render of an Apple Pencil, suggesting that iPads will be a focus of the event. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article284 comments