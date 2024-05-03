iOS 18's Rumored AI Features for Siri, Spotlight, and More Revealed in New Report

Apple system features such as Siri and Spotlight Search are set to receive new AI features that work across apps like Messages, Mail, and Safari, AppleInsider reports.



Safari will apparently gain a text summarization tool called Intelligent Browsing that allows users to generate a short summary of any webpage, and ‌Siri‌ could gain a similar feature that works in the Messages app. Apple's AI technology can apparently analyze message content and generate responses. Spotlight search will be enhanced with more intelligent results and improved sorting, working across apps like Contacts and Calendar to generate responses.

Crucially, Apple's AI tools run-on device, with the ability to generate responses without any cloud-based processing, to maximize privacy and minimize delays. More advanced replies and summaries seem to require sever-side processing. Apple is widely expected to unveil the suite of AI features when it previews major updates to its operating systems at WWDC in June.