Report: These 10 New AI Features Are Coming in iOS 18

by

iOS 18 and macOS 15 will offer an array of new AI features such as auto-generated emojis, suggested replies to emails and messages, and more, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature
A significant portion of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is expected to focus on AI features. Writing his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that Apple's AI strategy emphasizes providing practical tools for ordinary users, with new features for core apps like Safari, Photos, and Notes. Apple will apparently use AI to deliver the following new features:

  • Photo retouching.
  • Voice memo transcription.
  • Suggested replies to emails and messages.
  • Auto-generated emojis based on the content of a user's messages, providing all-new emoji for any occasion beyond the existing catalog.
  • Improved Safari web search.
  • Faster and more reliable searches in Spotlight.
  • More natural interactions with Siri.
  • More advanced version of Siri designed for the Apple Watch, optimized for "on-the-go tasks."
  • Smart recaps of missed notifications and individual messages, web-pages, news articles, documents, notes, and more.
  • Developer tools for Xcode.

AI features that require less processing power will run entirely on-device, but more demanding tools will operate via the cloud. Apple will apparently tout the privacy advantages of this plan.

Apple is purportedly considering marketing many of its new AI tools as a "preview," at least in beta versions of iOS 18 before its official launch in September, to make it clear that the technology is unfinished.

